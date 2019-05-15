MALAYSIA’s leading beauty and skincare brand Chriszen has set a new benchmark in the makeup scene with Chriszen Match Matte Serum Foundation.

Developed by Chriszen’s beauty experts, the foundation is a ground-breaking development with unique formulation. Part make-up and part skincare, it offers two distinctive benefits by beautifying and nourishing the skin in a single beauty product that is perfect for Malaysian women on the go!

“Chriszen Match Matte Serum Foundation is special because it is a foundation with the consistency and benefits of a serum,” says Mandy Leong, managing director of Chriszen Malaysia.

“As serum has a smaller molecular size, the foundation not only provides smooth and in-depth coverage on the surface but also penetrates deep into the skin, delivering active ingredients to the affected areas.

“When the affected areas receive adequate nourishment, there will be immediate colour correction.”

Upon application, users will not only enjoy a thorough yet flawless coverage across the skin, but also experience the unique reparative properties such as skin whitening, anti-ageing and hydration boost.

Suitable for all skin types, the serum foundation comes in five distinctive shades, created especially for Southeast Asian skin tones – Natural Ivory for light-medium skin with cool undertones; Light Beige for light-medium skin with neutral undertones; Nude Beige for medium skin with neutral undertones; Natural Beige for medium skin with warm undertones; and Rich Honey for tan skin with warm undertones.

Furthermore, its lightweight formulation - akin to a tinted moisturiser - is easy to apply and blends well with the skin.

During the launch, makeup artist to the stars Ayang Kamell gave a demonstration on how to achieve the ultimate glow by using the new Chriszen Match Matte Serum Foundation range.

He also shared a couple of useful tips on how to choose the right foundation according to your skin tone and how to apply the foundation correctly to ensure full coverage that will make you look flawlessly beautiful throughout the day!

Chriszen Match Matte Serum Foundation (30ml) retails at RM56.90.