Unleash your skin’s vital energy

THE skin is a living organ that is able to regenerate itself every month by drawing on the vital energy that runs through and fuels its cells daily.

This vital energy allows the cells to protect themselves, adapt, correct internal dsyfunction and to detoxify themselves. It is a treasure of immense value that protects the skin and reveals its beauty, radiance and youth.

However since skin cells are subject to the laws governing energy radiation, they lose their ability to regenerate and restore themselves over the years and during intense periods of stress, environmental aggressions or hormonal changes. This leads to poorer function and the cells’ vital mechanisms are slowly damaged. Skin lacking in vital energy ages more quickly, becomes more marked and loses its natural radiance.

Sisley Research is now presenting a cutting-edge response to target the source of skin’s youth. Taking inspiration from a major medical discovery (2016 Nobel Prize), Sisleya La Cure is a four-week programme intended to start the fundamental cell mechanisms one by one.

Eight pumps should be applied morning and night and massaged into the face and neck. The subtle texture has been designed to gradually release the lipid phase and thereby facilitate the formula’s effects.

The initially fresh and aqueous formula transforms into a rich and silky texture that provides the skin with comfort, well-being and restores its energy.

In four weeks, the skin’s radiance is restored, transformed through deep and intense regeneration.