WILL 2020 be marked by ever more daring fashions? Vans believes it will.

The Californian company has just announced the imminent launch of Mismatch Packs, which will resurrect the trend for mismatched shoes next season.

The different pairs, which are not in fact pairs, will go on sale in January.

This latest collection of sneakers pays homage to the early days of the Vans brand. Designed by skaters for skaters in 1976, the Vans Era 95 is one of the brand’s iconic models.

When the company was in its infancy, Vans stores had a policy of replacing single shoes that had been wrecked by skaters in Dogtown, who ended up wearing mismatched pairs, reports AFP-Relaxnews.

Is this a new fashion trend, or simply a nod to skater tradition? Who can say? Today Vans is giving everyone a chance to stand out with its new Mismatch Packs.

Adapted to contemporary looks, with perfectly chosen colours and motifs, these shoes are certain to please skaters and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Not surprisingly, the Era model is the star of this new collection. For the occasion, it is presented in blue canvas and camouflage print on the left, and pink canvas and zebra print on the right.

For its part, the Style 36 is also offered with a varied range of colours and motifs as well as different side stripes and laces. Last but not least, Vans is also proposing mismatched pairs of its iconic Classic Slip-On model.

If you are eager to say goodbye to boring old symmetry, you will still have to wait until next month to embrace the new footwear mismatch trend, which will be available in selected Vans stores and online.