JUST over a month after Victoria Beckham launched her eponymous beauty brand, the makeup mogul is back with a second drop.

The British fashion designer and former Spice Girl unveiled the second collection to come from her newly-minted cosmetics brand Victoria Beckham Beauty, in the form of six Lip Definer lip liners and a Bitten Lip Tint, reports AFP-Relaxnews. The liners have been designed to offer all wearers the perfect nude shade, while the tint aims to enhance the natural colour of all lips.

The waterproof lip liners are infused with Vitamin E for hydration, and range in colour from 01, a pale peach hue, through to 06, a rich chestnut shade. The Bitten Lip Tint is described as an “innovative gel-like formula” that offers a “flush of natural-matte sheer colour” for all lip tones.