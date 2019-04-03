Wardrobe essentials

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, recently launched the Hana Tajima for Uniqlo Spring/Summer 2019 collection at selected Uniqlo stores and Uniqlo.com. New York-based, British-born Hana Tajima once again designed this exclusive LifeWear line together with Uniqlo.

Tajima commented that, “I created this collection so women can match their styling preferences to their lifestyles. Another key design focus was to offer flowing silhouettes in light fabrics that feel great to enhance movement and comfort.”

The designs in the collection reflect tremendous attention to detail with a nature - inspired colour palette, light and comfortable fabrics, and sophisticated silhouettes.

Appearing once again this season are botanical motif prints based on Hana Tajima’s illustrations.

Blouses can be paired with sleeveless dresses and other items employing the same fabric to broaden personal styling choices in an elegant and functional contemporary collection that adds colour to daily living.