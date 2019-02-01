MARKS & SPENCER announces the release of their exclusive Chinese New Year Women’s Wear edition - a hand-picked collection of carefully curated designs and contemporary wardrobe essentials that resonate celebration, style and perfectly open the arrival of the Chinese New Year. The 11-piece edition offers a selection of styles that are suitable for both your dressed-up and dress-down days throughout the Chinese New Year festivities and beyond, whilst retaining elements that highlight the tradition and themes that surround the occasion, including the seasonal colour palette, silhouette and considered pattern and fabric.

Bright reds are featured across the collection, bringing to life the tradition of luck and prosperity for the new year ahead. Feminine florals are infused across key pieces, highlighting traditional Chinese cherry blossom trees and floral pattern motifs. Hand-picked essentials from the collection includes premium longline satin blouses, timeless trench coats, classic chinos, and luxurious woven tunics with flattering fits and consistent quality.