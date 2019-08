BILLED as “the only bridal event worth your time”, Weddings. Arts.Fashion (WAF) is back this year, bigger and better than before, bringing together the wedding industry’s biggest names across all areas, from fashion and photography to decor and venues.

The coveted bridal event is set to happen on Aug 17 and 18, from 11am to 7pm at GMBB, Kuala Lumpur.

As WAF co-founder Wong Chai Yen puts it: “WAF is where passionate and quality vendors come together to showcase their best work.

“Our desire is to continue to push the boundaries of the wedding industry in Asia, and put marriage back into the centre of wedding planning.”

MarriottxWAF2019, featuring Marriott International Hotels in Malaysia, will focus on more than 50 leading vendors; among the highlights are a highly curated bespoke stationery, sweet confectionery, famed local and international wedding photographers’ art exhibition and a stellar lineup of fashion shows.

Kicking off the two-day event is a bridal fashion showcase presented by The Proposal and Designer Bridal Room; they bring with them top fashion brands including Elie Saab, Oscar de la Renta, Galia Lahav, Marchesa, Zuhair Murad and many more.

For the first time ever, menswear labels such as Sacoor Brothers and Wardrobe are gracing the runway to showcase the epitome of sartorial wear that is filled with detailed craftsmanship, contemporary design and luxurious fabrics.

Additionally, The Gentlemen’s Club presented by The Glenlivet and Wardrobe returns again due to popular demand to treat grooms-to-be to an exclusive session on the art of sartorial dressing, followed by a guided whisky tasting and appreciation session.

For more, visit www.waf.asia.