CONNECTIVITY is all the rage this season for high-performance sportswear label Under Armour (UA).

Forget those activity tracker devices or even having to carry your mobile phone with you while on a run, instead, just put on a pair of UA’s latest smart shoes and you are good to go.

The brand has introduced the all-new HOVR Infinite that includes UA’s digitally savvy “Connected” feature, alongside every HOVR performance running shoe in the HOVR “Connected Fitness” collection that has the ability to connect to UA’s “MapMyRun” mobile application.

The shoe has an embedded sensor in the midsole of the right-footed shoe that will digitally sync to “MapMyRun” application via Bluetooth.

It not only allows runners to track basic statistics such as running distance, pace and splits, but also more advanced gait metrics like cadence and stride length, providing real-time, in-depth gait coaching; almost like a personalised run coach that everyone can have access to.

Runners will also be able to evaluate their precise progress and check historical data to enhance their running experience and improve performance. When wearing the HOVR Infinite, it feels as if you’re running on clouds.

Thanks to UA’s propriety HOVR technology - its dynamic mesh energy web and soft cushion platform that features a sturdy foam compound - it gives long-distant runners a zero gravity feel to maintain energy and helps eliminate impact on every foot strike.

The Under Armour HOVR Infinite is available at all Under Armour brand houses nationwide and online store at RM649.