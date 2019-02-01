Wish big with Lancome

Lancôme is celebrating Chinese New Year in 2019 with the biggest campaign of the year!

The Lancôme World Of Wishes nationwide campaign was launched in an exclusive partnership with Malaysia’s No.1 mall, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur recently.

Running until Feb 19, the 44-day campaign will feature two big lanterns with an inspired window view of Shanghai and Paris fitted with a modern make-up and skin consultation play area! The eye-catching pop-up allows visitors to experience Lancôme and enjoy multiple services by our Happiness Activist (Beauty Experts) to achieve radiance and glowing complexion this festive season.

Lancôme is offering the public a feast of interactive and integrated retailtainment. One of the many highlights would be sampling the star product- Advanced Genifique with a push of a button. Shoppers are able to send personalized Chinese New Year e-greetings from an InstaMedia machine that captures portraits with different fun auspicious filters to choose from.

The brand shows generosity with daily gifts to be given out for anyone that visits the pop-up and encourages guest to usher in the New Year to “Wish Big” and be rewarded. All wishes will be seen in real time on a digital panel at the promotional area and anyone nationwide can log in to the official website to participate in the campaign and be in the running for the Grand Prize trip to Paris!

Lancôme continues to share happiness and completes the retail experience with a photography area filled with life size Lancôme iconics for families to share a momento together. The family portrait is a powerful feng shui tool that can attract abundance, wealth and success for the entire home! Engraving service, “BaZi” assessment, palm reading and calligraphy will be part of the activities planned for Lancôme customers.

To complement the festive season, the brand will release a limited edition Chinese New Year design for its star product Advanced Genifique and bestselling L’Absolu Rouge in shades #290 & #118.

The main entrance of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will be decked in red Lancôme lanterns and shoppers will be geeted with a giant 20 feet lantern at the Bukit Bintang Pavilion Kuala Lumpur entrance.