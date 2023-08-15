Fashion magic

STEP into a world where fashion meets magic as Carlo Rino, the renowned fashion brand, unveils its highly anticipated Harry Potter Special Edition Collection. Prepare to be whisked away on a sartorial journey that seamlessly blends functionality, trendiness, and a touch of wizardry. Immerse yourself in the whimsical allure of Hogwarts as you explore a captivating selection of accessories that will transport you to a realm of wonder and adventure. Each piece in this enchanting collection embodies the spirit of the revered Houses of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin, allowing you to embrace the magic of the Wizarding World with style and grace.

Representing the school spirit of the Houses

The Harry Potter Small Satchel Backpack, available in mesmerising colours like yellow, red, dark blue, and green, effortlessly fuses functionality with style. Adorned with a classic diamond tufting pattern on the top flap, showcasing the initial of your chosen House, this bewitching accessory is a symbol of your unwavering House pride.

Embrace the magic of versatility as this two-way backpack effortlessly transforms into a sling bag, making it the perfect companion for your daily quests. For those looking to step into the realm of contemporary fashion, the Harry Potter Small Shop Tote is a timeless black accessory adorned with the prestigious Hogwarts emblem. The top closure strap adds a touch of mystique to its classic black charm, allowing for graceful top-handle carrying or comfortable shoulder wear.