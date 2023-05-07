Fast-lane Porcelane

Porcelane will debut Not Dead Just Asleep at Publika this July.

Porcelane is looking forward to a night of great music with their Malaysian indie rock friends and fans. – ALL PIX BY PORCELANE

PORCELANE, a rock band hailing from Kelana Jaya, Selangor, is set to release their new EP, titled Not Dead Just Asleep (NDJA), on July 14. The EP features a collection of songs that take listeners on a thought-provoking journey into the core of Porcelane’s creative vision of romanticising healing. Driven by a passion for storytelling and music, Porcelane has meticulously crafted a distinctive sound, often referred to as 3-layer emo, that seamlessly blends elements of pop-punk, emo, and shoegaze. Drawing inspiration from bands like Basement, Nothing, and Title Fight, Porcelane aspires to evoke a range of emotions, including anguish, sorrow, and perseverance, through their music, utilising chugging bass lines and swirling guitars. Comprised of Adam Ariff on rhythm guitar, Ajith Nair on lead guitar, Alessandro Guerzo on bass guitar, and Daud Ho on drums, Porcelane is a band fueled by both their shared passion for music and the local beverage known as “ikat-tepi.” Notably, all four members of the band contribute their vocals to different tracks throughout their discography.

Ajith Nair, the band’s guitarist, expressed their goal of creating an EP that not only represents their artistic identity but also resonates with their audience. He stated, “Sonically, there’s a world of diversity in the tones and soundscapes we employed. We’re giving you our signature 3-layer blend, yet we’ve made sure it doesn’t distract from the core messages behind each song.” Through their signature 3-layer emo style, Not Dead, Just Asleep serves as a compelling exploration of various themes, including miscommunication, grief, addiction, and nostalgia. The writing sessions for NDJA commenced in late 2022, with the band delving deep into their personal experiences to craft honest and raw songs. “We’re excited to finally share our music with the world,” said Adam Ariff, the band’s lead singer. “We’ve been working on this EP for a while now trying to figure out our definitive sound, and I think we found the sound that we’re really happy with.”

The EP consists of five tracks, each exploring different aspects of the human experience. Resonance, the opening composition, delves into themes of vulnerability and emotional fragility. Haywired narrates the detrimental effects of miscommunication and indifference on a relationship. This Place serves as a nostalgic anthem, evoking a yearning for the past. The Last Goodbye captures the profound grief associated with loss, while Redacted presents a monologue expressing frustration resulting from life’s dissatisfaction. Alessandro Guerzo, the band’s bassist, emphasised the personal nature of the songwriting process, stating, “Each song reflects our individual experiences and emotions, which is why I hope our fans can connect with them.”

Internally produced by Ajith Nair and mixed and mastered by Jorge Blanco of Klinik Studios in Madrid, NDJA demonstrates Porcelane’s dedication to delivering a polished and compelling musical experience. The band is also excited to present their new EP through their first live performance at The Bee at Publika. “We’re really excited to get this EP out there and start playing shows again,” said Daud Ho, the band’s drummer. “We can’t wait to show them our new songs.” Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Porcelane’s debut EP, Not Dead, Just Asleep, live for the first time. Taking place on July 15, the event will be supported by Tiger and Pestle & Mortar and will feature Wobbebong’s experimental narratives, Dimes’ melancholic sound, Merakki’s clean grooves, and Math Class’s rhythmic energy.