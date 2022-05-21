Fast X’s cast grows by one withg returning Scott Eastwood

IT looks like Scott Eastwood is coming back to the world of Fast and Furious.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Little Nobody in Fast X, the latest installment of Universal’s multibillion-dollar franchise that is currently shooting in London.

Eastwood first appeared in 2017’s Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment, but did not appear in the ninth film in the franchise.

His character was a rule-following government agent who was frequently seen with his boss, Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell.

It is unclear if Russell is returning to Fast X, which is currently being directed by Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin’s abrupt exit days after shooting began.