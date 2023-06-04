Fasting for a good cause

WORLD Vision of Malaysia (WVM) launched its annual 30-Hour Famine 2023 campaign to raise funds for children suffering from poverty and hunger.

The global movement against hunger and poverty, the 30-Hour Famine campaign with the slogan Strike Out Hunger, invites the public to participate by fasting for 30 hours.

The fasting will end with a countdown show on Aug 13, 2023, at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam.

The organisers are expecting 14,000 participants to attend the event, which will feature performances by Taiwan based Malaysian singer and songwriter Victor Wong, who was announced as the ambassador at the event.

Funds will go to WVM programmes, which provide education, livelihood opportunities, clean water, protection, and healthcare to underprivileged communities, around the world.

This year, the campaign aims to raise RM1.6 million, and this money will be used to support community development work in Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

They also provide health and nutrition, livelihoods, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance.

The funds will benefit WVM’s community development work in Sabah and projects supporting vulnerable children and families through SUKA Society and Fugee School. At the event, videos of poor children in Sri Lanka (which has been facing an economic crisis) were screened to the audience.

During the speech, World Vision CEO Terry Leong said 30 hour campaign started 26 years ago with only 100 people at the Sin Chew Jit Poh office.

“That’s how we started, not knowing one day we would have 50,000 people in a stadium, not knowing we could raise a million, and not knowing how we could make an impact on the lives of children all around the world,” said Leong.

“The fact is that we are here today, and each one of us can do something and make a difference,” she added.

Leong said poverty and hunger affect children in the long term, cause malnutrition, and also affect the economy, society, and environment. Poverty and hunger also leads to child abuse and child marriage. She said they aimed to raise RM1.6 million for the campaign this year.

After the speech, Terry also unveiled a new logo for the event and hoped that with the launch of the new logo, the organization would continue for another 25 years.