A beautiful mess

MELINDA WONG SOK HUA does not conform to any rules or order in her illustration, sketches, and acrylic paintings. She is not confined to any specific style or medium when it comes to her expression of art.

Her illustrations, sketches and acrylic paintings on canvas are bright with colours, unconventional and unsystematic, but are able to capture the viewer’s attention.

“Art is fun. Artists are not limited to any rules as we have the freedom to draw what we want, and how we want, without having the need for it to be realistic,” explained Wong.

The subjects for illustrations range from modern figures of women, patterns, food, vegetables and even cats.

“I don’t have a main subject or focus because I just draw what I feel. One day, I could be combing my cats’ fur, and then I would be drawing my cats. The next day, I could be tending to my veggie garden, and then I would draw fruits or vegetables that I like,” she said.

“I don’t have a specific style that most creative artists have. I am open to all sorts of art styles as I am not able to settle upon a single one,” said the 32-year-old Wong, who has an Instagram page called @messyvoices.

“The name MessyVoices is because there are many ‘voices’ (styles) that I would like to paint or draw, and I do it in an unorganised and random way,” she explained.