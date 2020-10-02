A crafty maker

BY DAY, Surya Ismail is a computer programmer. But in her free time, she keeps herself busy making bespoke and custom crafts ranging from crochets and cross stiching, to origami and dyeing. All under the name of Our Craft Empire.

“Our Crafty Empire is my space to make and sell stuff,” said Surya. “I’m a lifelong crafter. My mum taught me origami when I was two, and I’ve been making it ever since. I have to sell what I have made just to make room for more craft supplies!”

The name came about because it was a space for her and her children to learn and make crafts. Because her children were homeschooled, Surya wanted to teach them entrepreneurship as well. They would rent booths to sell their creations at small homeschooling events, as well as public events.

“My kids are bigger, and have gone on to do their own things. But I kept the name Our Craft Empire, and the happy memories with my kids,” said Surya.

Her drive is her love for making things and trying her hand at a variety of crafts. Surya explains that the ability to switch between crafts helps her indulge in what she is passionate about, while avoiding repetitive strain injury.

“I joke that if a craft involves paper, fabric or yarn, I’d probably do it. I’m a bit scatterbrained, so I just switch crafts when I get bored. It also helps to avoid injury. Different crafts use different hand muscles and different postures,” said Surya.

“So when my grip starts to hurt from crocheting too much, I just switch to embroidery or origami. Repetitive motion causes injury. Switching things up helps.”

Her most popular work has to be her crochet figures. They range from original creations, to dolls of popular characters.

“My good friend Angelia always comes up with interesting requests. I made a digital nomad for her once. The base was a knitted knight, with a backpack and a camera to bring him into the 21st century,” said Surya.

“I’ve also made a few dolls based on beloved pets and favourite characters. I’ve made the Lorax, and The Little Prince.”