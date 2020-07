ARIFIN AMIN’S forte is fine arts, a path that he took after being encouraged by his teachers who saw the spark of talent that he has had since he was young. In time, Double A (his handle in the designer toy scene) followed his heart, releasing his first designer figure: DID Chibi Hapser. “When I was young, I liked to draw. As I grew older, my taste in art changed. I began to admire comics, especially Japanese comics. Then I also began to like animation. When I went to study, I majored in fine arts. I was also a kampung boy. “All this culminated in the design of DID Chibi Hapser, my first designer toy,” said Arifin. DID Chibi Hapser began as DID Hapser, one of the three designs Arifin submitted to Inch Lab, a local platform for designer art collectables. However, when he wanted to try his own hand at making his figures, he sketched them out first. “The idea was finalised on paper before I gave it shape. People say that the colours and the sharp teeth design are my signatures, but actually, it’s just my favourite colour, and the teeth design was inspired by my favourite manga,” said Arifin.

The various stages of DID Chibi Hapser. – AZIZUL RAHMAN ISMAIL/THESUN

He then sculpted the master, the model for the mould, using epoxy. It was sculpted in multiple pieces and held together using magnets. The figure looks like a person in a dragon costume wearing a hoodie, a pair of jeans, and a pair of shoes. The design is youthful, the colours have a young adult tone, but the backstory of DID Chibi Hapser is quite dark. “DID stands for dissociative identity disorder. Back in the day, it was mistaken for multiple personality disorder. In a rural place, like a kampung, it might be described as a possession. “Hasper is a combination of happy and serious. Together they conjure the image of the duality of the figure, the person inside and the costume. “The story behind DID Hapser is that it is a dead person inside who is being kept alive by the magic of the dragon costume. Chibi just means this is the cute version of the figure,” said Arifin. He even had planned for the character to have its own mini-comic and perhaps a short animation – all things that he liked when he was younger. “The whole thing was a learning process. And the MCO just makes things more challenging. I had to work with what I had and what I could get,” said Arifin. The mould for the figure was made with silicone. While most people used a blank master to make the mould, Arifin painted his, to see how it would look. “Making the mould itself took several tries. I tried to make the key, the guides for the two halves of the mould to come together, with a plastic ball, but it reacted with the silicone. So, in the end, I just cut the moulds in half in a pattern so that they could only fit one way,” said Arifin.

The silicone mould used to make the toy. – AZIZUL RAHMAN ISMAIL/THESUN