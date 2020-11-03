A game of heat

MOST of us will avoid playing with fire. But that is not the case for 28-year-old Tan Yang Wei. In fact, playing with fire is his source of income.

For the last three years, Tan has been a professional fire breather and fire eater. “There is a big difference between a fire breather and a fire eater,” says the Penang-born daredevil.

He explains that fire breathing is the act of making a stream of fire by spitting a precise mist of fuel from the mouth over an open flame; while fire eating is the act of putting a flaming object into the mouth and extinguishing it.

Before he was a fire breather and a fire eater, he was a magician first. “I started performing magic during my secondary school days,” he says.

“I wanted to earn extra pocket money.”

He studied for a degree in mechanical engineering, and later worked full time while performing magic on the side.

His magic act was a hit and he was flooded with offers to perform. After two years, he decided to quit his full-time job as a mechanical engineer and put all his focus into magic.

His parents, who run a coffee shop, were not supportive of his choice. “They were worried that I would not be able to earn enough to look after myself,” he says.

Once he proved he could stand on his own two feet with his new vocation, his parents accepted his decision. “I have always incorporated fire into my magic tricks,” he says.

One of his signature tricks is turning a burning piece of tissue paper into a coin. “Fire always brings more sparkle to my act,” he said.

His interest to become a fire performer started three years ago, when he watched YouTube videos of Australian fire performer Shade Flamewater.

Inspired, Tan contacted Flamewater through social media and asked a few questions about the trade. He also did research on other fire performers and learnt more about this art form through social media.

“I am a self-taught fire performer,” he says. Another Australian fire performer who helped him out was Chriz Blaze.

“Last year, I got the chance to meet him when he performed in Malaysia,” Tan says.

“I could not believe that someone I had been communicating with through social media was standing in front of me.”

He also got the opportunity to exchange knowledge with Muy Mui, a fire performer from Brazil, when the latter performed in Penang.

Tan incorporated some of what he had learnt into his magic act. “The audience gets a thrill watching me doing fire breathing acts,” he says.

“They have said that watching me is like watching a horror movie, that it gives them an underlying rush.”

Initially, his lips always got burnt after his fire breathing act. But over time he mastered the art, and these days, no longer suffers from burned lips.

He admits there is an element of danger in his profession, where one can easily get hurt and land in the emergency room. “I put safety first,” he says.

Each time he performs, his assistant will stand by with a fire extinguisher. “So far I did not have to use it.”

He will always check out the venue where he will be performing, hours before his show begins, to plan the size of the fire he should create.

He recalls a story where a fire breather triggered the fire alarm, and the fire department had to come to turn it off.

“Though no one was hurt, his actions ruined the event,” Tan says.“The last thing I want is to do that.”

He remembers a minor accident which took place early in his career.

“After the act was over, I could smell something was burnt,” he says.

“Later I realised I had burnt a portion of my hair. But it was not something serious. I found the whole situation to be a little hilarious.”

Since then, he has been extremely careful not to repeat his mistakes.He says that the pandemic has greatly affected his income.

“There are fewer shows now,” he says. “I am keeping my fingers crossed that this will be over soon.”

One of his dreams is to perform overseas.

“I want to try my luck as a street performer in Europe,” he said.