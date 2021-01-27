A light in dark times

AFTER a brief taste of freedom late last year with months of relaxed restrictions, almost the entire country is back under a new round of movement control order regulations.

It is a frustrating development, especially for those looking forward to restarting plans that were derailed in 2020. Many are also feeling the stress from a reduction in income or from losing their job, or even having to return to the office or to school despite the rising number of new infections.

It is challenging us all in ways that we have never been challenged before, or have even had to comprehend. The fear and uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak can be overwhelming, and understandably, many are finding it very difficult to stay positive.

While we could just tell you to “keep calm and carry on”, here are a list of ways in which you can help yourself and those around you cope during these dark times.

Staying organised

-> Form a daily routine. Creating a plan for each day, with set times for each task, can provide stability and comfort at a time of uncertainty.

-> If you are working from home, you can create structure by setting a start and finish time, allocating a specific space

for work, and taking regular breaks.

-> For those who have to go to the office, set aside time during the weekend to clean the house, shop for necessities, and even allocate some time for relaxation and self-care.

Staying healthy

-> Get moving more. With a good workout app and for 30 minutes a day, you can get fit in the comfort of your living room, which is great for busy parents, people who want to avoid crowds, or those without a gym membership.

-> Get better nutrition. Diets rich in antioxidants, vitamins

(such as B vitamins), minerals (zinc and magnesium), fibre, healthy fats (like omega-3s), and other bioactive compounds, such as probiotics, have been linked to better mental well-being.

-> Start choosing more organic foods for your diet. More people, especially parents, will be looking for products that are enjoyable but still nutritious. Foods made with natural ingredients offer the best nutrition with none of the dangers.

Staying connected

-> Strengthen family ties. Create a daily schedule where everyone can spend time together. For family members who are living apart, stay connected through the phone, Zoom, Skype or other long-distance methods.

-> Talk about your feelings. Understand that loneliness, boredom, fear, anxiety, stress and panic are normal reactions to a stressful situation.

-> Look out for your neighbours. The act of checking in on them (keeping two metres apart, of course) will not only make them feel good, but will also make you feel good, reminding you that there are others for whom this predicament is even more stressful.

Staying motivated

-> Take up yoga or meditation. It can be a great way to calm down anxiety and to grow as a person – to develop acceptance, stillness and reflection.

-> Adapt to new changes. Learn to accept and deal with challenges and new tasks that may come your way. Come up with solutions that will help you handle your tasks in a more organised way.

-> Be more conscious about your mental health. If 2020 has taught us one thing, it is that it is alright to take some time off and recharge our batteries. Don’t be afraid to take some time away from work, or spend a few hours a day by yourself without any interruptions from friends or family.

We hope that some of these suggestions will help motivate you to look forward to 2021 with a little more positivity, and that you will continue to stay healthy throughout the challenges of the coming weeks ahead.