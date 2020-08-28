A sea of goodness in a softgel

INTRODUCING the latest in MF3 innovative supplement range – MCE Softgels. The team at MF3 uses modern technology and the current body of research to bring you this marine-based health supplement.

The Marine Protein in MCE Softgels contains known ingredients for maintaining a healthy body. The softgels also have antioxidants Ubiquinone and Vitamin C from yeast and grape seed extract. Antioxidants may help to reduce the incidence of free radicals in cells and help to improve the normal function of the health system. MCE Softgels is suitable for those with high performance and an active lifestyle.

MCE Softgels is made in Switzerland and is available in packs of 30 softgels each. Take one softgel daily on an empty stomach to give your body a boost today.

This article is brought to you by NXG Global Sdn. Bhd. For more information, please call 017-802 9133 or email sales@mf3.com.my.

This is a supplement product advertisement. [KKLIU 1934/2020, expiry date 31/12/2022]