A tribute to beginnings

IN KEEPING with tradition, Boh has unveiled a limited edition Boh Cameronian Gold Blend canister in celebration of the 16th Boh Cameronian Arts Awards, which was held on April 28.

This year’s awards theme, ‘Mulanya Di Sini’ (Where It All Began), is inspired by Boh’s anniversary this year, marking its 90 Years of Ummph.

As this year’s awards paid tribute to the great beginnings of performing artistes who have made their mark in the industry – such as world-class expert on arts pedagogy and Malaysian dance Joseph Gonzales, and award-winning musician Zee Avi – the limited edition Boh Cameronian Gold Blend canister aptly depicts an art deco- and songket-inspired design to capture the nostalgia and elegance of the 1920s, a time when modern performing arts began to take root in Malaysia.

Each Boh Cameronian Gold Blend limited edition canister contains 15 Boh biodegradable pyramid teabags, which allow tea lovers to appreciate Boh’s signature tea while supporting the environment.

Collectors can purchase the canister at RM15 from the Boh Sungai Palas Tea Centre in Cameron Highlands.