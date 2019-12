IT was a little more than a year ago when Resorts World Genting opened its indoor theme park, Skytropolis, and the unique mixed reality experience, The Void. This year, the resort in the sky opens the doors to Sky VR, just in time for the holiday season.

Harnessing the latest in virtual reality technology, Sky VR features five new big attractions. These experiences come from all over the world and vary in levels from the family-friendly XD Theater, to the thrilling Robocoster.

The XD Theater is part motion 3D cinema and part shooting gallery and is the perfect introductory to Sky VR. Whole families and even large groups of friends can experience the thrill and compete for the highest score.

With polarised 3D glasses and blasters in hand, guests can shoot evil clowns in a horror themed Carnival or fight robots in Robo Riot with more coming soon. Players are ranked at the end of the game.

Try Carnival if you’re brave enough. It is full of thrills and surprises, and not to mention, creepy.

The experience is developed by TrioTech in Canada and is the largest attraction of its kind in Malaysia.