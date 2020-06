WELFARE work should not be limited to only helping people in need. Animals may not have a voice, but their cries for help should be heard, too. We can be their voice, instead.

Founder of TNRM (Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage) Malaysia, Stuart Tan, was first drawn to welfare work as a young man.

“When I was younger, in my twenties, I always knew that I wanted to do charity. I was contemplating between [helping] old folks or animals. To me, old people don’t have much time left on earth, so I would like to make a difference for them.

“Then, I found out that there are a lot of NGOs that cater to peoples’ needs, while there are a limited number of organisations that care for animals, so this explains why I founded TNRM.”

TNRM has been established for a while now, eight years in August. It offers a humane alternative to managing the stray dog and cat population, by trapping the animals before bringing them to a vet to be sterilised and vaccinated, and then releasing them back into society.

It is currently a full-time venture for Tan, with a few other members who work seven days a week.

However, the lack of extra hands causes an imbalance in productivity.

Tan shared: “We are always short on manpower. We [are hoping] that there will be more people who will join us.

“As a side note, we would always tell those who want to volunteer to be prepared for a more substantial commitment, rather than just coming in to help out here and there. As you know, we are not an animal shelter, which requires [basic] help like cleaning.

“You can’t learn how to trap strays in one day. A new [person] can cause more havoc instead of helping, at times. So, we need somebody who would be able to volunteer once a week.