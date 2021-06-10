A world of premium dining at your fingertips

MARRIOTT Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts in Malaysia are now on GrabFood, offering customers a world of premium dining at their fingertips. This is Marriott International’s first extensive integration with the Grab platform and Grab’s most comprehensive agreement with a hospitality group to date.

“At Marriott International, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our guests and through our partnership with Grab, our hotels can continue to deliver hotel-quality restaurant and bar experiences for even more customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Marriott International.

In Malaysia, Marriott Bonvoy features 14 participating restaurants on GrabFood’s platform. These include The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur; The Living Room, The Westin Kuala Lumpur; Flock, W Kuala Lumpur; TRACE, Element Kuala Lumpur; Yen, W Kuala Lumpur; Nook, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral; Quan’s Kitchen and Jann, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown; Feast, Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel; Cafe BLD and Wan Li, Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel; L’Orangerie, The St. Regis Langkawi; Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa; Nook, Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah.

From international fares such as Lobster Tagliatelle and Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, to a taste of East and West with curated bento sets, to a myriad of local delights – Penang Char Koay Teow, Wok-Fried Mee Mamak, Nasi Lemak, and many more beloved classics, these restaurants offer a multitude of options for everyone to choose from.

There is more to love now that Marriott Bonvoy restaurants in Malaysia are on GrabFood. And, this is just the beginning. Both companies will also launch more initiatives in the coming months as part of this multi-phased collaboration.

Through this strategic partnership, Marriott International and Grab seek to digitally enhance the premium hospitality experience by making this more accessible, relevant, and rewarding for their customers.