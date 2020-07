IT HAS been over six months since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, effectively ushering the world into protective lockdowns.

Since then, 13 million people have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with half a million succumbing to COVID-19.

A silver lining is that globally, 58% of all infected patients have recovered completely, while for a majority of those in whom infection persists, the symptoms are mild, and one hopes they too will recover soon.

Statistically, the risk of dying from COVID-19 is less than 1% for people who are below 60 years old, 3% for those between 60-70 years and more than 10% in those who are 70 years or older.

Along with old age, having a medical history of illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disorders, hypertension and cancer can significantly increase the risk of death.

Countrywide lockdowns, physical distancing and facial masks have been effective in breaking the chain of COVID-19 transmission but at the cost of an unprecedented global economic slump.

In the quest for a cure for COVID-19 there are at least 40 vaccines in development, with at least a few in the late stages of research, tipped to be made available in 2021.

Similarly, several treatment targets have shown promise in improving the health or preventing death in severely ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

For the public at large, the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in America have recommended prioritising hand and oral hygiene to reduce the risk of infection.

This recommendation has led manufacturers of hand sanitisers and gargles to test the efficacy of their products in killing SARS-CoV-2.

At least two studies that were recently published separately in the British Dental Journal and in the Journal of Infectious Disease and Therapy documented the in vitro efficacy of Povidone Iodine (Betadine) by killing 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 virus within 15 seconds of exposure, probably making it the only antiseptic gargle/mouthwash or throat spray with such a claim.

This evidence from studies conducted in BSL3 labs of the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center (TIDREC) at the University of Malaya is highly relevant considering that prior to SARS-COV-2 infecting the lungs, the virus will first reside and then multiply in the oropharynx (mouth & throat).

It would be worth the effort to gargle with the Betadine mouthwash or throat spray as a further safeguard over and above the use of facial masks by the public currently, or even personal protective equipment used by frontline health workers due to the povidone-iodine antiseptic.

Various independent medical researchers are now recommending the use of povidone-iodine for protecting healthcare workers from being infected during surgical procedures or even bedside patient care.

From the statistics of COVID 19 it is evident that it’s the elderly with prior illnesses at the greatest risk of dying. This elderly population at risk could be our parents, our siblings, our uncles and aunts, therefore it is time we protect them and ourselves together.

This article was written by Dr Pouya Hassandarvish, lead investigator of the study and postdoctoral fellow researcher at TIDREC, University of Malaya and Associate Professor Dr Nurul Azmawati Mohamed, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia.