After the glow has faded

By JEFF YONG

TODAY we stand on the cusp of an historic anniversary in our country – the eve of May 9, when a new government took office a year ago.

It was a momentous victory that came with a lot of hopes.

Now, one year on, most are clinging on to the hope for better things still yet to come.

Some say it’s still early days, and that’s why not much is happening. But to others who are not so kind, they say that one year is a long time in politics.

Why? Because many are hoping for a new and better Malaysia!

The hopes are for more jobs and business opportunities, greater satisfaction and happiness, improved efficiency, increased fairness and less discrimination.

Add in also the fight against rampant corruption, and for a better quality of education to prepare our young for the future.

These are the aspirations that most, if not all, Malaysians ask for. Is that too much to wish for?

On jobs and businesses, it’s great that the rail link project to the East Coast of Peninsula Malaysia has been revived.

Also, the development project on that huge piece of land where Kuala Lumpur’s first international airport once stood. (That’s where and why the name Old Airport Road came about.)

I hope many more projects will emerge to make the Malaysian economy more robust.

Or else, where are our youths going to find jobs to feed themselves and their families?

If full-time politicians are finding it hard to do the job, perhaps we can seek better talent – say, our local comedians, for example.

I am inspired here by the recent presidential elections in Ukraine, where comedian Volodymyr Zelensky defeated incumbent president Petro O. Poroshenko, and also by some of our very own local comedians’ biting humorous take on national politics.

Some weeks back, I attended a live performance by local funnyman Allan Perera.

He was really hilarious and sharp in the show billed as Malaysia Got Scandal.

He brought the house down with his political jokes and his parody interpretation of the Bee Gees song, I Started a Joke.

Allan did all that single-handedly for more than a week. I was wondering why he didn’t get his usual ‘partner in crime’ Indi Nadarajah – that would’ve made Malaysia Got Scandal even more potent!

We’ve one more mirthful candidate in Harith Iskander, long considered to be the ‘godfather of stand-up comedy’.

Oh yes, I mustn’t forget Patrick Teoh, who is not a comedian in the true sense of the word, but is a stage actor and legendary DJ long famous as the voice behind the ads for a fizzy cola drink and an electrical appliance distributor.

Today, he’s a sharp commentator on all things Malaysian, if you follow him on social media.

Back to Zelensky and his crushing of Poroshenko, who incidentally came into power in 2014 after street protests ousted Ukraine’s pro-Russia president Viktor F. Yanukovych.

Ukrainian voters had supported Zelensky not so much because they felt he was a good candidate, but because they wanted to punish Poroshenko for sinking hopes raised during Ukraine’s 2014 revolution and doing little to fight corruption.

It pays to heed the aspirations of the people.

In Poroshenko’s final push for his election campaign, he had warned that voting for a comedian “is not funny” and could lead to “painful” consequences.

But Ukrainians still picked Zelensky, who once starred as a teacher who improbably became the president in a hit television series called Servant of the People. A case of reel life turning into real life?

We’ll get to see whether Zelensky really has the chops to serve well or not later. Truth is stranger than fiction, especially in politics!

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful.

He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.