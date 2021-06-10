All-new summer menu

GET ready for a summer escape as Starbucks Malaysia unveils its dessert-inspired treats that will take you on a sensorial adventure. Available in all stores nationwide now are the Starbucks Strawberry Choux Cream Frappuccino and Starbucks Chocolate Choux Cream Frappuccino, which are inspired by the classic and delicate French pastry, profiterole or cream puff. To complete the summer delectables, Starbucks Malaysia is also introducing the frozen delight of the Starbucks Golden Pineapple Cold Brew, a refreshing twist to the signature cold brew and a perfect iced coffee treat for those hot summer afternoons.

Starbucks Strawberry Choux Cream Frappuccino

• Enjoy a fulfilling indulgence of strawberries and cream with the new Strawberry Choux Cream Frappuccino blended beverage, inspired by French choux pastries. Vanilla bean custard-flavored whipped cream and graham cracker crumble is layered on top of a delicious blend of ice, milk, vanilla bean custard sauce and fresh strawberry chunks for the perfect icy summer treat. Available as a blended handcrafted beverage.

Starbucks Chocolate Choux Cream Frappuccino

• The new Chocolate Choux Cream Frappuccino blended beverage is the perfect balance of light, yet creamy texture and classic dessert flavors. Crafted with creamy vanilla bean custard sauce, milk and ice blended together, then layered between mocha sauce, vanilla bean custard-flavored whipped cream and crumbly graham cracker bits, the Chocolate Choux Cream Frappuccino blended beverage offers summer joy in every sip. Available as a blended handcrafted beverage.

Starbucks Golden Pineapple Cold Brew

• Celebrate the flavours of summer with the refreshing Golden Pineapple Cold Brew – a tangy twist on our signature Cold Brew. With a mouthwatering combination of super-smooth Starbucks Cold Brew, tart lemonade, and pineapple sauce, this summer beverage will transport you to a tropical paradise. Topped with real pineapple chunks for an added punch of sweetness. Available as an iced handcrafted beverage.

Arriving together with the irresistible beverages is the Starbucks Coffee Heritage merchandise line up.

Also making its way to our stores in the later part of the season is the Starbucks Cup Cooler Bag. Made of post-consumer recycled PET material, this environmental friendly cooler bag is designed to kaeep your beverages cold and fresh, wherever you go.

Adding more festive fun for the season, Starbucks is also introducing its Summer Seasonal Starbucks Card. The design of the card highlights cooling treats that will help you conquer the summer heat, including a Starbucks Frappuccino as the main highlight!

Also available are the all-new Starbucks Siren’s Blend whole beans and the Starbucks Papua New Guinea single-origin whole beans.