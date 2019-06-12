An Alternative Guide To Japan exhibit in Kuala Lumpur

AN EXHIBITION organisated by The Japan Foundation and co-organised by REXKL, Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) and Embassy of Japan in Malaysia, called An Alternative Guide to Japan is currently being held from June 12-July 14 at REXKL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

This exhibition is a part of Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival (KLAF) 2019 organised by PAM that will be held from June 21-July 7.

A collection of 80 architectural masterpieces will be on display through photographs, texts and videos, exhibiting the very essence that makes Japan the country it is today.

This exhibition will be showcasing buildings, civil-engineering projects and landscapes that extends from the modern era of the late 19th century to the present time, from various prefectures of Japan.

Being an archipelago that stretches from north to south, regions in Japan experience seasonal changes and diverse geographical landscape.

Japan is often struck by natural disasters —earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, typhoons and tsunami.

Therefore any man made structure must be able to withstand such occurrences and as a result, the architecture and landscape greatly reflect these conditions.

In conjunction with this exhibition, Takahashi Ippei, a celebrated architect from Japan will hold talks at REXKL (June 23) and Taylor’s University (June 24).

This exhibition is open to the public and admission is free. For more information, please visit www.jfkl.org.my.