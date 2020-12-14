An unconventional approach

ART is an expression of creativity, and for an artist, any material (or flat surface) can be used to host a work of art. As such, artist Kong Mew Hui decided to think out of the box and made a surprise move to turn shoes into her creative canvas.

The naturally talented artist has drawn a vast range of characters, batik designs, geometric patterns, birds and animals, iconic monuments and – believe it or not – even a periodic table on footwear.

Love, at the first stroke of the pencil

Kong’s journey into art began a few years ago.

“One fine day, I was in a coffee shop and I started to doodle on the cup. After sharing the photos of the doodle on my social media, I got a lot of positive comments from my friends, saying it was great, and they requested me to share more pictures. That is how I got started,” said the 39-year-old artist.

“My art allows others to express themselves. I want people to wear their art, and not [think of it] just as a piece of work hanging on a wall. I love how my art brings people a lot of joy and the Wow factor in their appearance.”

Arts and crafts came naturally to Kong ever since she was a child. “I have always loved arts and crafts. Although I don’t consider myself a great artist, ideas and creativity come fairly easily to me, and with lots of practice and constantly pushing my limits, I am improving my art every day,” added Kong.

But why choose to paint on shoes?

“Happy Feet,” answered Kong. “There are a lot of things you can personalise or customise by printing [artwork on them] such as t-shirts, handphone cases, and mugs. But custom art is not printable on shoes, and therefore, handpainted shoes are very special.

“Besides, many have not seen handpainted shoes before, and they are always eye-catching. They exhibit the wearer’s personality and becomes a talking point with others.”

Triggered by a gift

The inspiration came while she was visiting her sister’s family in New Zealand for two months.

“We came across some plain white shoes and I decided to paint a pair for my sister as a gift. After posting a photo of my completed artwork on my social media account, the photos of the shoes blew up on my account and my friends started to request customised handpainted shoes for their own use.”

“There has been a never-ending stream of requests ever since then. I have painted a total of 265 pairs and counting,” added Kong, whose artwork was displayed during the Pilot Art Expo in KLCC.

After viewing her artwork, people approach her with ideas and requests for painting their personal items.

“(Based on their request), I have customised shoes, handbags, designer bags, face masks, figurines, denim jackets, macarons (yes, macarons!), cakes, guitars, and even a pair of scuba fins!”

Kong admits the most challenging requests she gets are those asking her to custom paint designer bags.

“Painting on designer bags like Louis Vuitton with a high price tag poses a lot of pressure, and I can’t afford to make any mistakes. Each line and stroke has to be perfect,” she revealed.

Catering to customers

“I always merge my ideas together with my customer’s idea to bring the items to life through my art. The subject of the piece depends on what they want.

“Sometimes, it’s their favourite cartoon character, pet, or a hobby. I am open to doing my art on anything that is possible,” she said, speaking about her future plans.

“I want to explore drawing wall murals and [more] illustrations for children’s books,” added Kong, who has already drawn illustrations for the cover of a children’s book.