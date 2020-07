ARCHAELOGISTS have for the first time found Aboriginal artefacts on the seabed off Australia, opening a door to the discovery of ancient settlements flooded since the last ice age, they reported on June 2. Hundreds of ancient stone tools made by Australia’s Indigenous people at least 7,000 years ago were discovered two metres underwater off the remote Western Australia coast, the research published in the PLOS ONE journal said.

This handout aerial picture taken on May 25, 2019 and released by the DHSC Project and Flinders University, Maritime Archaeology Program, shows an archaeological research area in the Dampier Archipelago off the remote Western Australia coast.

A second site nearby revealed traces of human activity 14 metres below sea level dating back at least 8,500 years -- though researchers believe both sites may be even more ancient. Archaeologists say the finds mark an exciting first step in uncovering more Aboriginal sites thought to have been flooded since the last ice age between 18,000 and 8,000 years ago. Flinders University associate professor Jonathan Benjamin, who co-authored the study, said sea-level rises covered more than 30 percent of the vast continent in water. “A huge amount of the archaeological evidence documenting the lives of Aboriginal people is now underwater,“ Benjamin said. “Now we finally have the first proof that at least some of this archaeological evidence survived the process of sea level rise.” James Cook University professor Sean Ulm said the archaeological team studied geological charts and sites on land to help decide where to search underwater.

This handout aerial picture taken on September 9, 2019 and released by the DHSC Project and Flinders University, Maritime Archaeology Program, shows an archaeological research area in the Dampier Archipelago off the remote Western Australia coast. / AFP / FLINDERS UNIVERSITY /