Begin by tidying up

REBECCA JO-RUSHDY is Malaysia’s first KonMari consultant. The 33-year-old mother-of-two has lived all over the world and has called Malaysia home for the past two years, thanks to her husband’s current job.

She first started practising the KonMari method five years ago after reading The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. In February, She sold off her business, started Spark Joy & Flow, and became Malaysia’s first KonMari Method-certified consultant.

The KonMari Method was developed by Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising consultant whose life-changing methods led her to write four books on organising and host a TV series on Netflix.

Her methods are so stark to most people, that they also became the target of misinformation and misconceptions.

So what is the KonMari Method? Jo-Rushdy explains: “To debunk the myth, KonMari is not about minimalism, getting rid of everything or having a home that looks like a catalogue.

“It’s about reevaluating your life through the lens of your belongings to authentically cherish and surround yourself with belongings that truly bring you joy – as a result, creating a home that is a wonderful sanctuary for you to live your life to the fullest.

“The basics of the KonMari Method begins with tidying things up by category: beginning with clothes, then books, then papers, miscellaneous items, and sentimental items.

“The aim is to establish a lifestyle that you want. That act of tidying up alone can change your life, and it works in many ways.”

She gives the example of using tidying up for a few minutes between hours of work as a way to relax and continue to be productive. Once a workspace is organised, you would have a mental invoice of everything you have and where they are.

“Knowing what you have and where they are is a powerful thing. It saves you time, lessens your stress levels, and saves you money by preventing you from spending money on stuff you don’t need or already have,” said Jo-Rushdy.

She noted that tidying up is a useful tool for those who are working from home as well. For example, in a tidy home, children would know where their things are. Even if they ask a parent, the parent can know where it is and can ask the child to get it themselves if it is accessible and they are old enough.

If you use a space, for example, the dining table, for work, play for your children, and meals, being tidy will make switching between the different uses easier and more systematic.

“Everyone’s lifestyle goal is different and the KonMari method will work on them differently. For most people the item categories that I mentioned: clothes, books, papers, miscellaneous items, and sentimental items works. But what if you’re a hobbyist or collector?

“One thing you can do is to beautify your collection. If your hobby is a part of the lifestyle that you want, display them prominently. If its plastic models, miniatures, books, or something else, treat these items that spark joy in your life accordingly,” said Jo-Rushdy.

A concept in the KonMari method that most people point to is getting rid of things that do not spark joy. A concept that sounds alien to those who are not used to Japanese culture. At its crux, it’s about being thoughtful.

“Imagine, for example, you found a piece of clothing that doesn’t fit your life anymore. [You can] say ‘thank you for your service’ and give it away, while thinking to yourself how you’ve changed [or been affected by it] and reflect on that,” said Jo-Rushdy.

And when something no longer sparks joy in your life, donating it or selling it is an option. This is a common practice among collectors.

When an item they collect no longer fits their life or sparks joy, they would sell or give it to other collectors who would find joy in the item.

Jo-Rushdy noted that there are several groups, for example on Facebook, where people can sell, donate, or give away things that no longer have a place in their journey in life.

At Spark Joy & Flow, she not only offers her consulting services to individuals, but organisations as well.