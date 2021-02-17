Body and soul in steel

INFANTINO FERNANDES spent his youth learning and collecting as much experience as he could.

Fernandes, who hails from India, followed in his father’s footsteps and studied mechanical engineering before switching to hospitality management after observing his mother’s skills in the kitchen.

This switch in his educational path led him to Dubai, where his artistic talents were noticed.

“It was the lowest position in the kitchen but it was an opportunity for me to get out of India,” said Fernandes.

While in the Middle East, he learnt ice sculpting and talked to engineers about using different materials. This led him to Kuwait, where he joined the Hilton Group as a full-fledged artist.

His art eventually brought him to Malaysia and for the past 15 years, Fernandes has sculpted some of the most recognisable installations in Bandar Sunway and Sunway-owned properties.

One of his first pieces was a towering ram with spiralling horns. Known as Yang, this metal sculpture was built in 2015 to celebrate the Year of the Goat.

Fernandes has an attachment to every sculpture he designs. He confesses that he often visits and talks to them daily for a while when a new piece is put up.

When he visited Yang, he saw a lady touching the four hooves of the iron beast.

“That’s when I realised it’s not just art for the sake of art.”

Since then, he has sculpted Victor, a majestic lion that represents tenacity; Ibu, a mother holding a child, symbolising care and nurturing; and One, a herd of Gaurs that portray strength and unity.

His latest work is a culmination of all that he has learnt. It is his biggest sculpture yet. It measures 5.1m tall, weighs 2 tonnes and took eight months to complete.

Like his previous works, Destiny was crafted with passion, care and attention.

Fernandes worked alone in shaping every piece of steel that made up the sculpture. From the billowing robe to the face facing skyward, that no one could see from below, he paid attention to every detail. Even the colours and finishes he used were based on the location of where the sculpture would finally rest.

Fernandes wrote in a post on his latest work: “While a pen symbolises ‘character-building’ knowledge that we continually acquire throughout our lives, it also represents the ability to write our own destiny, based on how that character helps shape the way we think, feel and act.”

He realises the importance of education, both formal and informal, and they have played a major role in his life, and he believes this is true for everyone.

Fernandes also believes that there is talent in everyone.

“When I say talent, I don’t only mean in the context of art.”

His advice is to find a balance between following your heart and your mind.

“One thing the pandemic has taught people is the importance of balance. There are those who follow their hearts and take risks, and those who follow their mind and play it safe. Both lead to difficult extremes. However, the way to go is in the middle,” said Fernandes.

When it comes to his journey in life, he considers himself blessed. While his parents guided him towards a profession, he was also given the freedom to pursue his talent, that he has had since he was young.

“I actually started with carving styrofoam. I sculpted animals, the sphinx and other things from a block of styrofoam using a knife. I was about five years old at the time.

“Later in Dubai, I learnt to sculpt ice and it was quite an experience. I had to know what I wanted to do and had to work fast,” added Fernandes, who has never sketched his work, a practice that he admits made it difficult for him to explain his ideas to others.

Working with steel to create his masterpieces takes a toll on his body, mind and emotions. While he can push past the metal barriers and find relief in the completion of his work, Fernandes regularly visits a chiropractor to fix his aching back.

He confesses that working alone with the basic tools that he favours and building taller sculptures, which forces him to climb up scaffolding 20 to 30 times a day, may be the contributing factor to his aches. But he still prefers to put his mind, body and soul into his work this way.

At 42, Fernandes sees no reason to slow down. Although, he can now finally smile after the completion and installation of Destiny late last year.

Fernandes has already set his sights on his next project. Declining to divulge much about it, he said it is big, carries a community message and reflects the difficult year that we have been through.