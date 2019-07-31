Bowled over by ABC

BY JEFF YONG

HAVE YOU ever experienced a déjà vu moment when you pop something edible into your mouth, and it reminds you of pleasant memories from years gone by?

I had that joyous moment a little while back when I opted for a bowl of ais kacang (literally meaning ‘bean ice’) at a mamak joint which is better known for its metre-tall paper thosai, crunchy roti canai and spicy nasi kandar in Petaling Jaya’s bustling SS2 precinct.

When it comes to ais kacang, also known as ABC (air batu campur, or mixed ice), I’m quite a fusspot over its flavour, especially its sweetness and creaminess, aside from its ingredients.

My major put-off will be having roasted peanuts in place of the red beans, which to me must be cooked to bring out its sugary sweetness and softness. And there should be plenty of sweet corn, glass jelly, and agar-agar cubes in different hues.

And forget about adding cendol strands, cashew nuts, or even nutmeg. They don’t count as far as I’m concerned.

The syrup has to be sweet and aromatic, whether it’s just red rose or sarsaparilla syrup. Many outlets can’t get even that right, and the taste comes out as unflavourful or tepid.

And I demand dollops of evaporated milk to give that sweet creamy taste.

Having a scoop of ice cream may help boost its deliciousness, and not forgetting the two or three attap chee, or palm seeds, to top off the dessert of all desserts in Malaysia. That’s it!

When I was ‘squatting’ in Jalan Scotland in Penang near the Polo Ground many years ago, I remember a friendly Indian hawker with a pushcart, selling carbonated drinks and, of course, ais kacang!

Where he had come from I had no idea, because my mind then was solely fixated on his sweet and aromatic concoctions.

Looking back, he could have hailed from the Batu Gantong racecourse area. Or the Ramakrishna Ashram just down the road. Little me didn’t bother to find out then.

But now, I wonder why he had chosen to chug along Jalan Scotland although there were no huge numbers of people thirsting for his stuff along that route – except for curious little me.

I didn’t see him plying his trade at the Polo Ground either. Maybe he had wandered off to the Waterfall Hindu Temple area. I wouldn’t know for sure. But on looking back, that would have been a mighty long way off from Batu Gantong!

But I dare say that he holds my royal standard for ais kacang for many decades.

As I got older, many people swear to me that the best ais kacang in George Town was served at a coffee shop along Penang Road. That was because it innovatively added ice cream toppings.

I did give it a try, but I still feel that the Indian hawker along Jalan Scotland is still the clear winner.

Over the last few decades, I have been served bowls and bowls of ais kacang, even in top-notch hotels, but they never resonated well with me.

The Hokkiens in Penang would term this ‘taste from the past’ as ‘kor cha bee’. My quest for the elusive ‘kor cha bee’, or ultimate in ais kacang, somewhat ended a few weeks ago when I stumbled upon that mamak restaurant in SS2.

Writing about it makes my mouth water even now! Although its ais kacang didn’t come with attap chee, it made do with sea coconut.

But one minor observation: the shaved ice wasn’t as smooth as it should be. The shaving blade may have been blunted by the constant demand.

So, I told Ang Seng Oo, a schoolmate who knows his way around good restaurants in SS2, to whisper to the boss.

Words are like swords: if you use them in the wrong way, they can turn into ugly weapons. But I trust my friend Seng Oo will help sharpen that restaurant’s competitive edge with the right words.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.