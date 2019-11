Starbucks Malaysia has opened its 300th store since beginning its coffee journey in Malaysia over two decades ago.

Located in the epicentre of fashion and culture, Starbucks Reserve Bukit Bintang Junction is poised to connect Malaysians with quality coffee through a unique human experience.

Inspired by the rich heritage and diversity of Malaysia, Starbucks Reserve Bukit Bintang Junction brings to life a breathtaking third-place composed of a Starbucks traditional coffee bar as well as a Starbucks Reserve bar, which offers customers a more intimate coffee experience, and where they can deepen their coffee knowledge.

In this brand-new store, customers can discover coffee artistry, beverage innovation and human connection, whilst also paying homage to the country’s historic charm.

Starbucks Malaysia and Brunei managing director 0Sydney Quays said: “As we continue to accelerate our growth momentum, we recognise that the opening of our 300th store is a shared success with our thousands of Starbucks partners (employees) across the nation. They are the heart and soul of the Starbucks Experience that we deliver to our many customers every day.

“Starbucks Reserve Bukit Bintang Junction is a celebration of everything Starbucks has built throughout its more than 20 years of operations in Malaysia.”

Since the establishment of the first store in Malaysia on Dec 17, 1998, Starbucks has achieved countless accomplishments within the country together with thousands of its local Starbucks partners wearing the signatory green apron.

Along with the opening of the world’s first Starbucks Signing Store in Kuala Lumpur, to its second one in Penang, and the numerous outreach programmes that directly serve the communities where its stores operate, the opening of Starbucks Malaysia’s 300th store is yet another accomplishment in its endeavor to showcase its coffee leadership nationwide.

Quays added: “Over the years, Starbucks has always believed in serving, welcoming and connecting hundreds of customers in store with coffee brewed perfectly every time. We have certainly come a long way since we opened our first store in Kuala Lumpur.

“Our historic 300th store milestone is a testament to our commitment to further innovate and develop the finest quality coffee – one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time.”

At the Starbucks Reserve Bukit Bintang Junction store, customers are invited to experience its limited availability, small-lot Arabica coffee sourced from selected countries around the world through various brewing equipment, such as the Siphon, Chemex, and Pour Over.

The store will also feature the Black Eagle espresso machine for unique, espresso-forward beverages specially-crafted by Starbucks Coffee Masters whose passion and knowledge for coffee are highlighted by their black aprons.

As an appreciation to the continuous support and loyalty of Malaysians, Starbucks Malaysia has announced a one-day nationwide promotion tomorrow as a rewarding treat.

From 10am to noon, Starbucks customers who purchase any Frappuccino will be able to buy a second Frappucino for just RM0.30. Terms and conditions apply.

Additionally, Starbucks has released a special-edition 300th Starbucks Store Thermos, retailing for RM178, to be sold at all Starbucks stores nationwide.

For more information, visit Starbucks Malaysia at www.starbucks.com.my.