BY JEFF YONG

EDUCATION must be given its due recognition. Like what the late Nelson Mandela of South Africa said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

This anti-apartheid revolutionary and his country’s first black head of state also said: “Education is the great engine of personal development.

“It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation.

“It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.”

You have to be educated or literate enough to get on in this world.

I was thinking that if it wasn’t for education, the world out there might be very bleak indeed.

Recently, I was totally exasperated when dealing with a pay TV operator because I lacked the kind of education to interact with an answering machine!

After I called the number that was given, all I wanted was to speak to somebody who could tell me what I should do with my problem regarding my set-top box.

But I had to go through the motions of interacting with a voice machine via several recorded messages instead.

I wonder if the top managers of that company have to go through such an ordeal if they ever encounter similar problems.

I suspect they’d probably pick up the phone, dial an extension and say to their subordinates: “Hey, David / Tammy / Vincent, can you do something to...?”

They wouldn’t have to falter in remembering and keying in numerous numbers or links or else the machine might cut them off for wasting time because they’re not internet or digital-savvy enough!

So for those helpless souls, they would have to depend on someone who knows how to deal with those machines.

Talking about education, or the lack of civic education to be exact, I’ve a friend who’s hopping mad with her neighbours’ recent spring cleaning session.

They have seen it fit to conveniently throw their discards near her fence instead of waiting for the disposal lorry that comes on its weekly rounds.

She’s also miffed by people who eat in their cars and then throw their discards near her house after the meal. To these people, she said: “It’s anywhere else but not their houses or cars.”

Another category of indiscriminate ‘discarders’ is shoppers who leave a trail of litter behind on the parking floor of shopping malls. Go after 10pm and you’ll see their ‘handiwork’.

Then there are shoppers who ‘forget’ where they had taken an item from in the first place, especially frozen stuff, and conveniently leave it among detergents, fertilisers or nails when they decide not to take it home!

If some straight-jacket supermarket workers were to place it back in the frozen section, unsuspecting shoppers might not know how long that item have languished at the wrong section and what manner of bacteria and germs had by then been brewing within.

Such attitudes show that civic consciousness is sorely lacking in Malaysia. There must be more civics classes to prepare young people to be responsible citizens. We need young people who can understand their duties to friends, colleagues, neighbours and country.

In other words, to observe and execute with intelligence and faithfulness with regard to all social relations that he or she has to face one day.

The idea is to foster civic competence and responsibility. Is there a framework in place now for this? I doubt so. I may be wrong.

We need a new drive to renew civic education and teaching tools to mould them into responsible citizens.

The National Service was supposed to inculcate a higher thinking order, greater harmony and cohesiveness. Dare we say that we’ve improved?

It’s time for a re-think on what we lack in our education system.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.