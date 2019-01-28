Changing of the annual stars

BY HENRY FONG

THE Chinese lunar year starts on Feb 5, marking the beginning of the Ji Hai or Yin Earth Boar year.

The polarity of yin, which is the opposite of yang, suggests a year that is subdued. Earth is usually associated with stability, and the Boar is also known as a peacemaker.

This suggests a more stable year with less drastic changes and fewer conflicts worldwide.

The new year also brings changes in the positions of the stars.

This will affect the sectors in our homes and offices which are now exposed to a different set of energies known as the annual stars.

It is said that whether the beneficial or detrimental aspects prevail will be determined by the annual star.

This means that events, whether positive or negative, can be triggered by these annual stars in combination with the qi inherent in that sector of the home or office.

If the sector of the house you occupy has inherently good energy, the effect of a negative annual star that year may not do so much damage.

However, the effect of such a negative star can be quite damaging for a sector with inherent bad energy.

This year, the auspicious energies are in the centre, Northwest and West sectors of the house. However, the Tai Sui (Grand Duke) and the San Sha (Three Killings) are also in the Northwest and West sector respectively.

So if you spend time in these two sectors to benefit from their auspicious energies, you should be wary of what you do there.

Here’s a summary of what to watch out for this year:

->Tai Sui (Grand Duke) and Sui Po

(Year Breaker)

This lunar new year, the Tai Sui approaches from the Northwest 3 (NW3) or Boar direction.

If your property faces NW3, it is said to offend Tai Sui. The facing side is the one that allows in more light and wind from the outside. For a condo unit, it is often the balcony side.

The Tai Sui gives rise to more people-related problems in the house, such as disagreements and quarrels. In practice, the chances of such problems arising are not high, unless you activate the sector by carrying out major renovations such as ground breaking, or tearing down walls. So refrain from doing these in the NW sector.

The Snake, which is in SE3, sits opposite Tai Sui, and is affected by the Sui Po. The effect of Sui Po is more serious. It can lead to financial losses, serious health problems and relationship issues. So you should also refrain from carrying out any major renovations in the SE3 sector.

In feng shui-speak, the Boar offends Tai Sui this year, and the Snake clashes with it.

So expect the fortunes of these two animals to be impacted this year. Snake people should also not get married in 2019.

Even if your house faces another direction, you still need to worry about Tai Sui and Sui Po. Refrain also from doing major renovations in the NW3 and SE3 sectors of your house.

->San Sha (Three Killings)

San Sha are a triple combo of the Robbery, Disaster and Obstacle Killings, and they influence the SW3, W2 and NW1 sectors.

The two sub-sectors in between the affected sectors, namely W1 and W3, are called the squeezed sectors and we treat them as affected too.

Hence, the San Sha affect a total of five sectors spanning 75°.

So don’t activate the San Sha sectors with major renovations to prevent bringing on any negative effect, especially if your property sits on any of these five sectors.

But do note that these ‘do not renovate rules’ apply only if you are still staying in the house during the renovation period. If you are renovating a vacant house or not living in the house during that time, there is no need to worry.

->The Annual Energies

The annual energies or stars are represented by numbers ranging from No.1 to No.9. They are also denoted by their colours, for example No.1 is white, No.2 black, No.3 green, and so on.

These annual energies have characteristics which can be positive or negative depending on the period.

For example, No.2 black can mean property and wealth luck, or it can mean illness and miscarriages depending on the period.

In the current period (of eight), the No.8, 9 and 1 stars are highly auspicious, while the No.2, 5, and 7 stars are inauspicious.

The more prosperous stars can be found in the centre, Northwest and West sectors, while the least auspicious star of all – No.5 – influences the Southwest sector.

The rule is simple. Spend more time in the sectors where the good stars are and avoid the sectors with the bad stars.

You can identify the eight sectors of the house by measuring with a compass at the ‘centre’ of the house.

->Auspicious stars

Most people normally spend time in the bedroom, study and living area. I would also include the main door, as this is where occupants enter and exit the house.

As the most auspicious star this year is the No. 8 Wealth or Prosperity Luck star found in the centre, it would be great if the living room, bedroom or study is in this sector of your house.

The next highly auspicious star is the No. 9 Happiness star which falls in the NW sector. To induce more happy events such as marriage, promotion, and scholarly honours, place a live indoor plant (not a plastic one!) in this sector.

Even though Tai Sui comes from the NW3 sector, you can still benefit from the No.9 star as long as you do not carry out major renovations in this sector.

The No.1 Favourable star falls in the West sector. As the star is associated with promotions, recognition and knowledge, spend time in this sector to reap its benefits.

Even though San Sha also influences the West sector, this auspicious star will help mitigate the effects of San Sha as long as you do not carry out any major renovations in this sector.

It will be an added bonus if the main door is located in the Northwest or West sector.

->Inauspicious stars

The most inauspicious star in this current period is the No. 5 Misfortune star (also called Five Yellow) which falls in the Southwest sector this year.

This star is severe, and can bring bodily injuries or financial loss.

If the main door of your house or bedroom falls in the Southwest sector, you will likely to be affected.

If possible, move into another bedroom if yours falls in this sector. This is the most effective way to escape from the influence of Five Yellow.

If you cannot move out of the sector, place metal items such as a wind chime or metal decorative objects in this sector, and avoid any kind of major renovations here.

The 5 Yellow can also be activated by loud noises. So don’t watch TV or listen to music in this sector.

The No.2 Illness star influences the Northeast sector. So those with poor health, who are recovering from an illness or pregnant, should avoid sleeping or spending a lot of time in this sector.

If you cannot avoid it, place a decent size metal Wu Lou to diminish the Earth energy of this star.

The No.7 Injury or Losses star influences the Southeast sector. As it brings about financial losses and injuries, place a container of still water in this sector, and avoid risky investments and extreme sport this year.

You need not be too concerned about the remaining No.3, 4 and 6 stars.

The No.3 Dispute or Quarrel star falls in the South sector. As this star is of Wood element, the South’s Fire element should be more than sufficient to neutralise the star’s Wood, making it safe for the sector to be used.

The quality of the No.4 star can change depending on the stars that it combines with. When positive, the No.4 star can mean good study luck but when it is negative, it leads to a lack of direction.

The No.6 Loneliness star, which is also associated with power and influence, influences the East sector. So if you are feeling lonesome, avoid this sector!

Next week, I shall talk about what the Year of the Boar will bring to each of the 12 animals in the Chinese animal zodiac and what are some of the things you can do to improve your luck in 2019.

Henry Fong is an electronic engineer by qualification and he approaches feng shui with the same analytical and investigative approach he uses in his training. Readers can write to him at lifestyle.henryfong@thesundaily.com