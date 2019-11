TIRED of looking for good self-care products? Why buy, when you can make them yourself at home? Not only can you unleash your creativity, but you can also have fun at the same time.

Craftiviti is a one-stop DIY personal care and therapeutic crafts material store which allows customers to channel their inner artist and craft their very own products, in different shapes, sizes, colours and scents.

This homegrown retail and online business sells all sort of craft tools and ingredients, as well as ready-made personal care items such as soaps, candles, lotions, shampoos and other aromatherapy products.

The shop also sells packaging materials, sculpting clays, liquid silicone, and latex for mould making and casting materials such as plasters and epoxy resins.

“We are in the business of creating happiness,” said Craftiviti founder Leong Wei Yein (left), when met at the company store located in Petaling Jaya.

“There are thousands of reason why people make their own self-care products but those who do, never truly make them for themselves. They end up sharing and spreading joy.”

Those who are new to crafting may feel intimidated by the varieties and choices at hand. This is where Craftiviti’s well-trained craft advisers come in to help them develop their ideas.

The shop also collaborates with local partners to host weekly workshops at its event space, Think at Dua, to teach participants the fundamentals of soap making or clay crafting, among others.

Zubaidah Ibrahim, 32, who is a regular at these workshops, said: “I feel so good attending these workshops. It is a place where I can release my stress and learn new skills. I also make them at home together with my family, which helps me bond with them.”

Those interested to know more can visit the Craftiviti website.