The Lunar New Year is just around the corner and it is time to celebrate by choosing the right outfit and matching it with a pair of eye-catching earrings.

Local online brand ArtsiE (@artsie_handcrafts on Instagram) has a collection of Chinese New Year-themed earrings that might just be the perfect complement to your outfit.

The brand was founded by the Yuen sisters Lilian, Lisa and Christine, who started handcrafting their unique pieces since September 2019 and later turned their passion into a business.

“CNY brings joy and everyone should dress their best and we hope ArtsiE earrings can complement their outfits,” said Lilian, the eldest of the three.

“Our designs are inspired by popular Chinese food items like Mandarin oranges, decorative items and auspicious words, which is a must-have during this festive occasion.”

“This year, we created six new handmade series – Fluff and Shine, Auspicious Bloom, The Loving Jewels, The ‘Kam’ (Mandarin orange), Spring, and Qixi (Chinese Valentine).

“The ‘Kam’, The Loving Jewels and Qixi were a big hit, as it was almost sold out on the day it was launched,” she added.

Although the inspiration for their earring designs comes from the simplest things, the Yuen sisters make a conscious effort to choose the right traditional items that represent good luck and prosperity.

“The Mandarin orange is a must-have because it has a similar pronunciation as the word ‘gold’, which brings prosperity, while the Koi fish and lotus are deemed auspicious and is believed to bring happiness and success,” said Lisa, the second of the three siblings.

Each pair of earrings range from RM35 to RM68, depending on the material and complexity of each design.

The sisters said they often use high-quality polymer clay from local or overseas suppliers, depending on availability, as some types of clay are rare and not available locally. Some of their high-quality hardware are imported from Japan, for its durability.

Apart from clay earrings, the sisters also make Japanese Tensha earrings, incorporating Tensha beads, which has an intricate design.

“We pair these pretty beads with studs and tassels for one-of-a-kind earrings,” said Christine, the youngest sister.

Sister Act

“We are lucky siblings born into a craft-loving family. We learned to sew, create embroidery and learnt beadwork skills since we were young from our grandma, mum and aunts, as well as some related technical skills from our dad,” said Lilian.

“Although each of us is a crafter, we don’t really know when inspiration will strike. But we are most inspired and creative when we break away from our daily routine to spend time together,” said Lisa.

“Most importantly, we stick to our concept that our designs have to be pretty and versatile.“

Celebrating CNY

The sisters, who live in three different places and who have not met each other for more than a year, hope to welcome the Year of the Ox together.