Czech guitar woos stars

BORN during a shortage of guitars in former Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia, the Furch family company is now selling instruments to global stars out of its workshop in a former mill.

American guitar virtuoso Al Di Meola, songwriter Suzanne Vega and Per Gessle of the Swedish rock duo Roxette all play Furch guitars.

It’s a far cry from the company’s early days.

“I had a little green notebook and I took down the names of buyers. It kept growing nicely, but it was also dangerous because private business was illegal then,“ company founder Frantisek Furch told AFP.

The 62-year-old former metalworker sold his first guitar in 1981, when then-Czechoslovakia had eight more years to live under Moscow’s rule.

He risked up to ten years in prison until 1988, when the Communist government allowed private businesses.

A year later, the Communist regime fell and Czechoslovakia went on to split peacefully into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.