Day.Light.Fright! begins on Oct 17

In light of recent events, Sunway Lagoon has decided to delay the opening of its upcoming event, Day.Light.Fright! to Oct 17. The event will be held every Saturday and Sunday until Nov 15.

If you have purchased tickets, don’t worry. Sunway Lagoon will assist in extending the validity of theme park admission tickets for guests who have purchased them through theme park counters and from the official Sunway Lagoon website.

In accordance with relevant regulations, guests will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures before being allowed into the park.

During Day.Light.Fright!, visitors will get to roam three haunted houses, one haunted theatre, and a variety of interesting places to take memorable and fearsome pictures.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Day.Light.Fright! along with Sunway Lagoon’s six other parks which feature over 90 attractions and games, at no extra charge.

They can also fuel up at the many food and beverage outlets around the park, including those with creative Halloween-themed snacks and drinks, such as red water in drip bottles or ear-shaped potatoes.

Sunway Theme Parks executive director Calvin Ho said: “After spending months planning and providing security for visitors and our staff, we are very happy to be able to haunt and welcome visitors again.”

To ensure Day.Light.Fright! is fun for both monsters and visitors, visitors should follow the new safety and health norms practices. Visitors should wear facemasks and use disinfectants before performing any activity.

Visitors are also advised to wash their hands with soap in sinks that have been set up after the completion of each session.

Also, to ensure comfort for all, visitors will be asked to follow designated road directions throughout the area, while complying with capacity limits and social distancing rules.

All premises within the Sunway Lagoon theme park will be cleaned periodically by staff equipped with protective equipment.

Ho added: “Sunway Lagoon continues to remain committed and optimistic to provide an exciting experience in line with Sunway Lagoon’s motto, Best Day Ever. I am proud that this campaign can indirectly be the best platform for Malaysians to respond to the government’s call for a holiday in the country. Sunway Lagoon staff and I will ensure your best days only at Sunway Lagoon.”

For fans and followers of the horror festival, make sure to check the Sunway Lagoon website for updates!

For tickets, head over to https://sunwaylagoon.com/ promotions