Deepavali’s Beauty, Lights and Colours!

IT’S that time of the year again; soon the Hindu families across the globe will be celebrating the season in good cheers.

Celebrated on the 14th day of the Aipasi month of the Tamil calendar, Deepavali (or Diwali) falls between the month of October and November every year and is celebrated not only by Hindus but by followers of the Sikh and Jain faiths as well.

With the CMCO being enforced now, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur would like to share some photos of their wonderful, colourful, extravagant, vivid art piece that is the Deepavali “koolam” which comes with LED lights. Made using foam board and robust-coloured rice grains, it is a stunning visual display at the main entrance of the mall.

The “koolam” showcases a unity of colours, representing good luck and prosperity to brighten up your day.

