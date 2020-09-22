Diving into different waters

theSun recently caught up with Ahmad to find out the latest developments in his life.

Last year, he shocked everyone when he quit the sport at the relatively young age of 27.

AHMAD AMSYAR AZMAN is one of the best divers that Malaysia has produced over the last decade. He is a four-time SEA Games gold medallist. The Perlis-born lad also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games that took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What have you been doing since you retired?

“I have been coaching children and adults. Early this year, I opened two sports centres.

“The first is called Amsyaro Sports. It focuses on building your fitness. The other one is called Eagles Diving Academy, where I give diving lessons.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

“I would like to be a successful businessman. My business will likely be related to sports.

“I am also currently taking a degree in sport management. After I have completed my degree, I might consider taking a masters in sport management.

“Sports is my life and I do not think I can lead a life without sports.”

Have you ever considered joining the entertainment industry as a model or an actor?

“I am too short to be a model or an actor.

“But if an offer comes my way, I would consider it seriously. I am game for anything.”

I heard you have a girlfriend. Is marriage on the cards?

“Not at the moment. She will be going to Germany for three years to further her studies in engineering. Once she has completed her studies and returns from Germany, we can talk about marriage.

“For the time being, I want her to focus on her studies. Nothing should distract her.”

Some believe you quit the diving team a little too early.

“I miss being with the team. I miss doing all the training.

“But I have not let myself go. I have been training on my own. I have been keeping myself fit.

“You can never tell what will happen in the future. Who knows? I might go back to the diving team again, and train for the next Olympic Games in 2024. Anything is possible.”

Some say you quit because you performed badly in Brazil.

“Everyone enters the Olympics to make their country proud, and the same goes for me.

“I trained very hard for the Olympics. I was very disappointed with my result. But my coach believed since this was my first Olympics [result], I would perform better in my future Olympics, and I trust his judgement.”

What was your reason for quitting the team?

“I really needed a break. I felt so drained with all the training. Now, I feel a little more relaxed. I have regained my lost energy.

“One of the reasons I quit the team was because my coach was no longer there, as his contract was not renewed. I felt so lost without him.

“But the last I heard, the coach is back with the team again, and I am happy to hear that.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I love to karaoke. Faizal Tahir is my favourite singer. I love his voice. I love to sing his songs. I also play the guitar and the ukulele.”

Describe your childhood.

“Both of my parents are lecturers. I am the second of their four children.

“My parents always encouraged me to be active in sports. I love playing football and badminton.

“I think parents should encourage their children to be active in sports. It makes you healthy and creates a system of discipline in you.”

What advice would you give youngsters who want to be a national diver like you?

“You must be prepared to work hard. You will be spending a lot of time in training. There were times when I had to be away from my family and my country. I was in China for my training.

“I missed so many Hari Raya celebrations with my family. I only talked to them through WhatsApp during these occasions. Sacrifice is necessary if you want success.”