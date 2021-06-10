Elevate gastronomic experiences at home

FRENCH’S No. 1 premium wheat beer 1664 Blanc inspires beer lovers to share good taste in its Bon Appetit-lah campaign where France meets Malaysia in a twist of gastronomy.

Starting June onwards, 1664 Blanc will unveil five unique French-Malaysian fusion recipes curated by French Chef Nathalie of Nathalie Gourmet Studio, and Malaysian Chef Isadora Chai of Bistro à Table for consumers to cook and try at home during the full movement control order (FMCO).

To elevate beer lovers’ gastronomic experiences, the Bon Appetit-lah consumer promotion for 1664 Blanc purchases offers chances to win exclusive 1664 Blanc merchandise, Le Creuset cookware, luxury island vacations post-MCO and more!

“1664 Blanc believes in inspiring consumers to share good taste moments with their loved ones over a fine meal paired with our refreshing brew. Food connects people, and we decided to bring the best of both countries by introducing five French-Malaysian fusion dishes jointly created by the two award-winning chefs for the 1664 Blanc Bon Appetit-lah campaign,” said Caroline Moreau,

Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

“Whilst consumers are staying safe at home amid the pandemic, we want to encourage them to try out 1664 Blanc-inspired dishes first-hand! We crafted our 1664 Blanc Bon Appetit-lah campaign by sharing five French-Malaysian fusion dishes in a step-by-step video demo to uplift their cooking experiences at home. Understanding how Malaysians must be feeling during the full MCO, the campaign intends to reward beer lovers for their 1664 Blanc purchases with premium cookware and luxurious island packages post-MCO in line with our brand’s promise of good taste with a twist,” Moreau explained.