Enjoying a sip of sparkle from Somersby

SOMERSBY has elevated the cider-drinking experience here with the latest addition to its ever-expanding family of bubbly beverages – the Somersby Sparkling White.

First to launch outside of Europe, this new semi-sweet cider features the refreshing qualities of a classic Somersby drink with flavour profiles of a fruity white wine hinting at relatively dry notes.

It is best enjoyed chilled – without ice – in a wine glass, just like its elegant sister, the Sparkling Rosé.

Decked in dazzling golden hues, the unveiling at The Majapahit @ Marc Residence KLCC saw guests dressed in their best sparkly, gold outfits sipping on the new Sparkling White, which also complements typical wine pairing foods like seafood, cold cuts, and cheese.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Lars Lehmann, who gamely suited up for the night, said: “Somersby, the No.1 cider in Malaysia, is again leading the category with its latest innovating Sparkling White to drive excitement and consumption.

“Full of tingling live bubbles, with the aroma of white wine, the Sparkling White is a wonderful alternative to vino or champagne that is not only light on the palate, but also on the wallet.

“This product innovation has the best of both worlds – the refreshment of a cider combined with the taste of white wine.”

The Sparkling White retains the same 4.5% ABV as other Somersby favourites – Apple, Blackberry, Elderflower Lime, and Sparkling Rosé – and is available in single bottle or four-bottle packs in major supermarkets, hypermarkets, selected pubs, bars, and restaurants.

– By Marion Fernando