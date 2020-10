THE vision to be a global university of educational excellence with transformative societal impact has led Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) to be agile in facing new frontiers and responsible in pursuit of excellence.

Resonating with the qualities of a progressive university is the Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF), which has over the years improved its stature as a provider of business and finance knowledge at the threshold of the world of business and finance.

Steering the way into the competitive world, UTAR has strategies planned for the purpose to make every business and finance venture a success; businesses in particular. Whether it’s the pursuit of accounting, business, marketing, retailing, economics, entrepreneurship, banking, or finance, it is UTAR’s concern.

Through the years of constant growth, FBF has produced a cadre of business professionals with the very first group graduating in 2008. With only a start of 512 students back then, FBF has now become the biggest faculty in UTAR Kampar Campus. It comprises eight undergraduate programmes and three postgraduate programmes.

Classes are well conducted by vast-experienced lecturers with industry experience prior to entering the academic field. These lecturers and tutors generously share insights that transform textbook theories to workplace practices, while those with PhD qualification are expected to nurture students in aspects of scholastic temperament.

Interactive classes are just the tip of the iceberg in FBF. Piquing students’ interests towards FBF will enable them to understand that UTAR’s way of educating students is not limited to books only.

At UTAR, students are nurtured and trained to make opportunities out of challenges; echoing one of its missions – tenacity in overcoming challenges. As they steer through their study years, students are bound for a journey of learning, experience, and achievement.

Undergraduate programmes such as Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) Banking and Finance and Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) Entrepreneurship have attracted students from across local and international borders, consistently ensuring a student’s employability rate of 95-97% within six months of graduation.

While for those with the drive to further their business and financial acumen, UTAR’s postgraduate programmes such as Master of Philosophy, Master of Business Administration (Corporate Management) (MBA), and Doctor of Philosophy will offer knowledge seekers the right resources for a continuous learning experience.

FBF programmes are recognised and accredited by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) and Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Malaysia.

For more information, please call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus), or visit www.utar.edu.my.