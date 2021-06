EATING lean red meat three to four times a week is recommended by nutritionists for a healthy balanced diet. Australian beef, branded under True Aussie Beef, fits the bill completely and deliciously. It‟s easy and convenient to buy and cook and there‟s no better time than now for a beef-up experience.

Beef has many nutritional benefits and is an essential part of a healthy diet for the family, especially for children. Red meat is a great source of protein, iron, zinc and other essential nutrients.

True Aussie Beef – grass-fed, grain-fed, organic and breed-specific products like Wagyu and Angus – can be enjoyed in different meat cuts and in a variety of cooking styles. Most Australian cattle are raised on open pasture, and Australian grassfed beef is naturally low in fat and cholesterol, while offering a higher level of Omega 3 fatty acids.

The Australian red meat industry has a global reputation as a supplier of clean, safe and natural products, underpinned by its disease-free status and advanced food safety and integrity systems.

According to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) Managing Director, Jason Strong, Australia’s red meat industry has world-leading production systems, is the custodian for half of Australia‟s land mass, and plays a vital and sustainable role in feeding Australians and the world.

MLA recently launched “Red Meat, Green Facts” at Beef Australia 2021. It’s a “fast-facts‟ producer pocket guide and online resource providing important information about cattle, sheep and goat production in Australia, with a particular focus on animal welfare, protecting the environment and health and nutrition.

MLA invests in food safety research and development (R&D) projects across the value chain to support market access for the Australian red meat industry by enhancing product integrity and traceability from paddock to plate.

Beef plays an important role in the Malaysian diet, especially among Muslim consumers. True Aussie beef imported into Malaysia is halal compliant, adhering to strict standards required for producing halal meat and meat products, with the involvement and expertise of Islamic organisations to supervise and certify the production processes.

Australia is the second largest beef supplier to Malaysia, with a market share of approximately 12%. It is also the biggest supplier of chilled beef, accounting for almost 90% of the country‟s chilled beef imports.

According to the MLA Global Consumer Tracker Malaysia, 2020, Malaysia has comparatively high per capita beef consumption of about 7kg per person a year, compared to the average of 5.4kg in the region. Australian beef is the favourite meat for many Malaysian families, especially among those with middle to high-income.

True Aussie Beef is also believed to offer the highest quality steak, with 40% of affluent Malaysians indicating Australian beef would be the first choice for their next beef purchase.

True Aussie Beef is widely available in major supermarkets and hypermarkets in Malaysia