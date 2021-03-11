Eyes on the goal

“Community is the most critical aspect of an athlete’s life. Coaches, parents and even the athlete’s school authorities should work together to help and support the athlete and develop their best abilities. That can range from encouraging the athlete to have a balanced lifestyle, being open-minded about their career path in sport or just being a support system they can lean on when they need it.” In addition to being a football coach in Malaysia, Keshika is also the sport ambassador of Women’s Aid Organisation and a sport pundit at BFM radio station.

“It brings me great satisfaction when I see my players fulfil their potential and achieve their goals, whether that is becoming professional, being able to do a certain skill, play a certain position or just having fun with their friends.

Keshika speaks of coaching youth athletes with tender affection, precisely like a teacher’s unrequited love for setting up the students for success in life.

“I had the opportunity to shadow a couple of the managers in the League One teams and work within pro clubs for an internship across various departments, including media. That intensified my interest to pursue this as a career,” she said.

Her stint as a young football journalist did, however, serve as a stepping stone to venture deeper into the industry, where she ended up moving to the United Kingdom at age 17 to study and coach.

Her persistence to get involved in football led her to explore other avenues. At the young age of 14, Keshika had already started writing extensive profile pieces regarding football for various European sports media platforms, but it was far from what she had her eyes on – to actually set foot on the field.

OPPORTUNITIES to participate in sports were scarce, let alone play football, when Keshika Subbarao was a young girl, despite her keen interest in the sport. She then turned to the next best thing available, basketball and volleyball, which she had alternatively taken part in throughout primary and secondary school.

Keshika encourages young girls to never let the opinions of others stop them from getting involved in football. – PICTURE COURTESY OF KESHIKA SUBBARAO

What is the difference between coaching girls and boys?

The minor difference is motivation.

Boys are often able to see a clear pathway to pursue professionally if they want, and that is what they strive for, and are willing to invest time, energy and effort to achieve. Girls, however, don’t have a clear pathway to go professional and so many end up playing the sport for fitness, camaraderie and fun.

Having said that, I really don’t believe there is too much of a difference between them at all. The most important thing is to build an emotional connection with each one of them and treat them as more than just athletes.



Are your Law degree and legal training useful as a football coach?

It definitely gives me an edge over my counterparts. Law is a field that is difficult and complicated as it involves a lot of problem-solving, dealing with high-pressure situations, having to think on your feet and out of the box for creative solutions and resolutions. This is very similar to working in the sporting industry, especially as a coach. Beyond that, certain skills I’ve learned from my legal training such as the ability to negotiate, analyse matches and resolve conflicts also helped me massively in my coaching career.

What does it take to be a youth football coach in a male-dominated sport?

The biggest issue is getting opportunities based on merit. Oftentimes, decision-makers and gatekeepers are still going off on bias, whether that’s conscious or otherwise.

For instance, women are often seen as only capable of coaching younger age groups or girls instead of being given the opportunity to coach based on merit, experience or even their track record. This is just one example of many different scenarios where there are barriers for women working within a male-dominated sport.

The bright side to this, however, is being able to influence the younger generation and showing them that gender makes no difference and that women can also excel in male-dominated sports or environments.

Have you seen any form of gender discrimination or even misogyny here in Malaysia or during your time in the UK?

Unfortunately, they are not limited by borders. I just found them to exist at varying degrees across both countries. It is a little bit less discriminatory in the UK mainly because they can’t legally discriminate as there are legislations in place to protect individuals from gender discrimination such as the Sex Discrimination Act 1975 or on a wider spectrum, the Equality Act 2010.

Misogyny is, however, more widespread and exists in different forms in both countries.

What do you think should be done to level the playing field on gender equity?

Gender equity means fairness of treatment regardless of gender, according to their respective needs. So if gender equity is about fairness, then we need to make up for the gap between gender bias and our current reality.

To do that, the first step would be to enact a Gender Equality Act. The current legal framework is inadequate and equality has still not been achieved. Having a legal framework to protect women from discrimination is the first step that would advance our progress in bridging the gender equality gap.