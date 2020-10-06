Fascinated by knots

MACRAME is the art of crafting textiles by tying knots into several combinations to form a tapestry, which can then be used to make wall hangers, hammocks, plant hangers and even rugs.

Macrame, which was popular in the 1970s, has made a comeback in the crafting world recently.

Malaysia-born Charmaine Kamal, also known as Mimi, revitalised the craft with modern, intricate patterns and by experimenting with the local weaving method. She incorporated traditional indigenous tribal designs, adding colours to her creations, which would otherwise be woven with natural or white dyed materials.

“As a proud Malaysian, I am inspired by the cultures of the indigenous tribes of Malaysia. Hence, I challenged myself to learn new knots and weaving techniques,” said Charmaine, who finds patterns that have been passed down over the centuries to be unique.

She is especially inspired by the weaving methods of the Temiar in Ulu Geruntum, Gopeng Perak, sea gypsies in Maiga Island and other indigenous tribes in Malaysia.

Charmaine’s macramé artworks are elegant, with striking patterns and the occasional bohemian touch; a fashionable statement piece for any interior or exterior design.

But for 31-year-old Charmaine, the craft is not just about knots. Instead, it’s a form of therapy and part of her healing process.

“Macrame is not just visually or aesthetically pleasing, but it’s very functional,” she said. “That’s what I love the most about macramé.

“I find it interesting and challenging to learn new knot designs and to come up with an assemble of various knots and patterns, which is put together in one piece.”

From passion to business

Charmaine started crafting macrame in 2017, and officially established Nurtureknots in September 2018 as a personal creative muse project, giving herself a space to share her love and passion for macrame through her Instagram page @nurtureknots.

“Little did I know that my muse, obsession and craze for knotting and weaving strings would quickly develop into a small business, as I started getting requests from people to buy my work, and commissions for projects as well as art collaborations,” said Charmaine.

She creates the knots by hand with a mounting ring to hold the piece in place while knotting. She uses jute, twine, yarn, hemp, batik fabrics and textured textiles woven with wooden rings, beads, rattan and driftwood.

Although working with certain fibres like jute can often trigger her sinuses, it has yet to deter Charmaine from continuing to create beautiful things.

The art of knot-tying

According to Charmaine, macrame was crafted by sailors in elaborate or ornamental knotting patterns to cover everything on a boat, from knife handles to bottles to parts of the ship in the 19th century.

Initially, macrame was crafted using one type of knot-tying technique, before expanding to other types of knots, due to cultural exposure, diversity (in design) and evolution of the art.

Now, each macrame piece has to have at least one macrame knot, but these days, most creations combine several knots in one piece.

Sometimes, a macrame design incorporates other techniques like weaving or knitting.

Signature style

“I have always experimented with different textures and designs in a single art piece,” she said.

“I have used natural colouring to make it pop, or stand out. I love experimenting with textures and colours. Thus, in my classic macrame designs,

I often go against the flow to create more textures.

“Its aesthetics and quality are intended to draw the viewer and provoke awareness of the concepts behind the visual harmony and offer deeper clarity to the macrame pieces for their perceived value through different perspectives.”

Charmaine also draws her inspiration from observations made during her travels. “My soul often yearns for adventure; what inspires me the most are often native patterns, cultural palettes and surrounding nature.

“I meld art and design, craft and concepts, function and aesthetics to create a one-of-a-kind piece. I start by sketching each concept and design, which is not only aesthetically pleasing but practical for daily use.”

One piece close to her heart is Rainbow Bridge, dedicated to stray animals that have died due to animal cruelty or deforestation. It’s made with 670-metre long fibres; 33 types of cotton string, yarn and wool in 18 different colours with 80% natural materials.