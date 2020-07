AGNES Lau Pik Yoke appreciates the simple things. Objects or activities which we come across in our daily life may go unnoticed, but for 29-year-old Lau, it is the highlight of her artworks. While most people are busy with a fast-paced lifestyle, catching up with the latest digital gadgets and technological obsessions, Lau uses her keen observation skills to pay attention to the ‘small’ things or details which matter to her. A multi-disciplinary artist who works with various mediums and materials, Lau gives new meaning or context to these ignored ordinary objects and activities, transforming it into unique and yet extraordinary artworks.

Lau’s Walk Into Nature

Through various art-making processes, she not only explores but also discovers. Ordinary to extraordinary “My artwork involves the discovery and exploration of details of our everyday life with ‘essence of living’ as the basis of my art practice,” explained Lau, a diploma holder in both Fine Art and Graphic Design from Dasein Academy of Art. “Objects or activities from daily life that are very ordinary and which we may even ignore or are unaware of are the inspirations for my artwork through which I try to stimulate a form of reflection through various forms of the art-making process – drawing, painting or printmaking on different materials like paper, canvas, clay or other (common) objects,” said Lau, who is also a graphic designer. In her I found them in everyday life artwork series, Lau stimulated a form of reflection on “the way people interact or gestures with the common objects by abstracting them and giving them a new context.” Lau, who grew up in the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur, enjoys her private moments with nature. “I can clear my mind and dwell in meditative thoughts as I take a leisurely walk in nature, which helps in silencing the chaotic state of mind,” said Lau. Nature inspires Lau. An example is the Trace of Life series, which focused on imperfection. “I found the forms of the bitten holes made by worms on leaves to be interesting, even though it is a deformation.

Lau’s People Around Me collection