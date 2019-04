BY JEFF YONG

WITH many people lamenting that they are finding it hard to make ends meet, and with even the present government stressing that it’s short of funds, I may have an idea to alleviate this problem.

Perhaps we should establish a tech start-up that can help people earn extra income and provide the government with some money at the same time. Doesn’t this sound like a noble idea?

As my main gripe is often with transparency, integrity, and safety on our roads, I’d like to help the government claim compensation from culprits, if some of the authorities are unable or disinclined to do so.

In the process, I can help the federal treasury reduce some of the leakages that may have taken place.

I’d like to zero in on vehicles with number plates that don’t meet the regulated specifications. I’m referring to those plates with fancy fonts and tiny letters and numbers that need a telescope to decipher what they really are.

It appears they’ve thrown caution to the winds when it comes to the design and lettering of their number plates. It seems anything goes.

And have you seen those with undesignated alphabets? Like a single letter of G, U, Y that don’t really represent any of the states or territories in the country?

I don’t really know what’s the purpose of that with those vehicle owners. Do they want to stand out, or just want to thumb their noses at authority?

Someone did say: “Looks are temporary and don’t mirror what’s inside.”

For my initiative, I’d like to apply for a privatisation concession to take pictures of such number plates with an instant picture camera, and for the right to issue traffic summonses.

I’d then stick the instant picture and summons on the windscreen of the vehicle with the date, time and place of where I had located it, besides notifying the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Once a vehicle owner gets such a notice, the person would have to pay a fine at the RTD when he or she renews the road tax. Simple. No questions asked. The photo is proof enough.

I can operate at many car-parks where there are stationary vehicles lying around!

In this regard, I’m drawn to a quote by English journalist Gilbert K. Chesterton, who once said: “In matters of truth, the fact that you don’t want to publish something is, nine times out of 10, a proof that you ought to publish it.” Hence, the photographs.

Then I may go further. I’d take pictures of vehicles on the move that may have no rear lights, and those who violate rules by being in yellow boxes at traffic junctions.

Now that many vehicles are fitted with onboard cameras, taking such pictures for the RTD should be a piece of cake!

In order to be in many places at the same time, I’d crowdsource the initiative. People with instant cameras can start working.

I’d also have a repository for stills and videos. Like videos of vehicles doing illegal U-turns or going against the No Entry signs.

My ‘team members’ will be paid a sum from the fines that the culprits cough up when renewing their road taxes. The possibilities are endless.

In no time, we’d have proof of millions of traffic wrongdoers in the country.

And we’d have helped the government collect much-needed funds for development, as well as provide employment for Malaysians who are into taking pictures with their smartphones.

I’d like to end with a quote from Michelle Obama, wife of former US president Barack Obama: “We learned about honesty and integrity – that the truth matters... that you don’t take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules... and success doesn’t count unless you earn it fair and square.”

Enough said. Time to write to the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.