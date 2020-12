IN RECENT years, Nor Tijan Firdaus has been inserting discarded materials from electronic components into her visual art projects.

“I collect these materials from people around me and e-waste centre,” says the 34-year-old visual artist and sculptor.

Her work, which is a combination of sculpture and colours on canvas, has indirectly raised questions about consumerism and humans’ relationship with the environment.

“Some of us think that it is too late to save our planet,” she says.

But she is hopeful that we can stop ourselves from damaging the planet any further, and can begin respecting and healing the planet.

“Being a mother, I am always questioning myself, what kind of planet I am leaving for my children,” says Nor, who has four children aged from seven to two years old.

“The planet does not belong only to one generation. The planet is supposed to last for many more generations to come.”

Her love for art started when she was young. Her father ran a small bookshop where he carried a handful of illustration books, and she loved browsing through them.

“Those illustration books inspired me to draw and sparked my imagination, and my creativity,” she says.

Another person who sparked her interest in art during her childhood was her paternal grandfather.

“My grandfather loves to draw for fun,” she says.

“Sometimes I will join my grandfather and draw something, too. But I never imagined that I will make art my occupation. I thought art would just be my hobby.”

She completed a B.A. (Hons) in Fine Art Majoring in Sculpture in 2009, and later took her Masters in Fine Art & Technology in 2015.

“I am very lucky that my parents gave me the freedom to choose my own career,” she says.

“My parents believe no education is wasted, and all education will make you a better person.”

Her husband, Syafiq Hariz, is also a visual artist.

“I think it is great we are in the same profession,” she says of her eight-year marriage.

“He understands the challenges and the demands of my career, and the same goes with me. We support each other. We can discuss creative ideas together.”

When asked about her biggest weakness as an artist, she says: “An artist must be able to communicate with his audience on what his art is all about. I am not a talkative person. I am rather shy. I find it difficult to explain what my art is all about to the public. I am confident about my work, but I am shy when I am facing the crowd.

“When people lack understanding of what your art is, they are likely not going to buy them. I get jealous of visual artists who are articulate and who can clearly explain their art using words to the public.”

Some of her favourite artists are Abdul Latiff Mohidin, Syed Ahmad Jamal, Georgette Chen, Mohd Hoessein Enas and Ismail Zain. She also named her lecturers, Professor Madya Jalaini Abu Hassan, Professor Awang Damit and Ahmad Shukri Mohamed.

“Their art always touches my heart,” she says.

She finds that social media has given plenty of advantages to the younger generation of visual artists.

“Today, you can snap your work and post it on Instagram, and if people like your work, it will become viral. Slowly, people will get to know you and your collection of work. All artists need exposure.”

The best advice she received about being an artist came from her art lecturer Prof Ramlan Abdullah.

She recalled a story that her professor had told her about meeting one of his students who was working as a cashier in a gas station.

She says: “The student was very embarrassed to meet my professor. But my professor told the student that he should not be embarrassed to meet him just because the student was working as a cashier.

“My professor fully understands that an artist has a difficult time making ends meet in this country, and the artist might have to take a day job while continuing his passion for painting on the side.

“My professor said the only time an artist should be embarrassed to meet their professor is when they stop making art. My professor believes that when you stop, it will mean whatever you have learnt in university has gone to waste.

“From his story, I realised that an artist must carry on creating art, no matter what circumstance he is in.”